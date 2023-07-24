The handler of one of the BBNaija All-Stars contestants, Pere, criticised whitemoney's cooking skills from the past edition

Legit.ng reported that Whitemoney made it back to the Second Chance season after winning the Shine Ya Eye episode

During the sixth season of Big Brother Naija, many believed that Whitemoney won due to his cooking strategy in the house

The handler of former housemate of Big Brother Naija ShineYaEye, Pere, who also appeared in the recent All Stars edition, has slammed Whitemoney's culinary antics, which he previously used to buy viewers' votes.

It was widely known that during the sixth season of Big Brother Naija, many people inferred that Whitemoney won because of his cooking strategy in the house.

BBNaija All Stars: Pere’s handler throws shade at Whitemoney Credit: @whitemoney, @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

During his season, Whitemoney was always called out for always cooking meals for his fellow housemates.

In a new update, Pere's handler took a swipe at Whitemoney's culinary strategy, who is also in All Stars house to win the N120m.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Taking to Twitter, the handler noted that anyone who wished to use cooking as a strategy should continue, but Pere's attention is wholly focused on the grand prize at stake.

"Who wan cook make e cook, who wan chop make e chop.

The focus is the 120Million! We meuveeee."

See the post below

BBNaija Pere's handler's shade at Whitemoney sparks reactions

Many who came across the post laughed hard at the chances of Whitemoney using his culinary skills as a strategy this time around.

See their comments below:

@Ikechukwuisking:

"Make them pay you guys in dollars cuz una fit finish the show naira will become tissue paper."

@LauryyMama:

"No, plis lock that kitchen. Get that emblem, I need chaos in that house."

@official_Phiil:

"Nothing wey you wan tell me, na Pere former handler be this."

@1Big_Witty:

"Una don start but me Whitemoney and Pere are the only ones I want to ship this season."

@BbnAllStars:

"Pere don drop quote,this season go choke."

Ex-housemate Pere wants fans to retain Kess in the game and that he needs the N100m the most

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when it reported that former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Pere Egbi had publicly called for the support of season 7 housemate Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu better known as Kess, so that he doesn't get kicked off the show.

Kess and other housemates in the Level two house were put up for possible eviction by the Head of House (HOH) Eloswag.

After Pere made his call, fans reacted by slamming Kess, saying he wasn't giving them enough content to keep him on the show.

Source: Legit.ng