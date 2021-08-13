BBNaija housemate Whitemoney said Pere has a problem with his personality, and he’s been committed to cutting down his influence in the house

According to Whitemoney, Pere doesn’t abhor him but the reigning head of house thinks he’s doing too much with cooking

Whitemoney maintained that contrary to Pere’s thought about his personality, he enjoys taking care of people

BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney has revealed that taking care of people is what he loves doing, and he enjoyed exploring that side of him through cooking.

In a private conversation with JMK during which he made this known, Whitemoney who was knocked off his cooking duties in the house by Pere, said the latter thought he was doing too much with his cooking.

Whitemoney says Pere sees him as a competition. Photo Credit: @whitemoney_ @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

According to the 29-year-old, even though he believes Pere’s problem with him is not personal, he’s prioritised his emotions not to hurt his relationship with his peers in the house.

His words: “He (Pere) put me up for my first nomination alongside Maria. And I think that’s because he sees me as his competition. I however don’t think it’s personal, I think it’s for the game. But even if it’s personal, I try to work through my emotions.

“Pere sees me like I’m doing too much, but that’s just my nature. He feels like me being in the kitchen is a strategy, and that’s why he said kitchen monopoly is not favouring anyone else in the house aside from me. But I’m not complaining. I love what I do; I love taking care of people.”

Watch a video clip from the conversation below:

Fans react:

Whitemoney's expression of thought about Pere's view of him stirred social media reactions from fans, who said they both are smart persons.

Read some of the comments below:

Gerald_fuji:

“White money actually dey watch the show with us outside. Well analyze.”

Sasharay91:

“Whitemoney and Pere are 2 smart guys and they know each others game plan.... it's nothing personal, don't hate the player hate the game other housemates are their fans... In a game you don't sit and watch your opponent win... It's nothing personal guys.”

Mhiz_elizabeth_theo:

“Nd he said it exactly as is it.. em say Wetin our elders Dey see sitting down , small pikin nr o fit see am even if dem stand for tree.”

Winnieromeo:

“Na pere n whitemoney come competition. Two strong competitors one is a smooth manipulator that has succeeded in manipulating the housemates n gullible sentimental viewers while the other is a hate me or like me I dont care I will not give you space to win easily kind of person. The team of this year is shine ya eye, but only WM n Pere eyes open viewers n housemates eyes cloth with super glue. Oya children of sentiment come n start tagging me. 1....2...3...go!”

Omo_i_hate_this_app:

“Whitemoney is too wise!!!! The exact things Pere said in his diary session about Whitemoney doing too much.”

