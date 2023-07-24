After their grand entry into the house, BBNaija All Stars housemates decided to introduce themselves again

Shine Ya Eye star Pere has grown beyond just being an actor and the 'general' as he is fondly called

The Nollywood star revealed he just produced his first movie, The Silent Intruder, with Venita as his lead, featuring American singer and actress Ashanti

Popular actor and 2021 Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Pere Egbi, also joined his ex-colleagues on the quest for N120m grand prize on the BBNaija All Stars.

After their entry into Biggie's house on Sunday, July 23, the housemates sat down to introduce themselves.

Netizens react as Pere reveals his debut as movie producer photo credit: @veezeebaybeh/@pereegbiofficial/@ashanti

Source: Instagram

On Pere's turn, he introduced himself as an actor, entrepreneur, and movie producer.

According to him, he just produced his first movie, The Silent Intruder, which should be out soon.

The actor also added that his debut movie, shot in Nigeria and America, featured his fellow housemate and actress Venita and American singer and actress Ashanti.

Other All Stars housemates cheered as Pere listed his achievements and told them a hilarious story.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pere's revelation

enejoys:

"My General!!!"

klevinz_photography:

"I have hear that story in his movie "

beata_iikela:

"Can't wait for that film."

trisha_kayamba:

"Wow Ashanti."

fojalas:

"Hummm that's good of him."

jebose_ofuani:

"Congratulations."

thatblackbhoy:

"You’ve got a huge member Pere."

beata_iikela:

"My General, the third leg didn't want to be left out so it came out to run too‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️hilarious!"

trisha_kayamba:

lynninjete:

"Yeees! Pere "

Huge reactions as ex-lovers Mercy and Ike return to BBN All Stars

The Big Brother Naija All Stars season kicked off on Sunday, July 23, with 20 ex-housemates from different seasons in the house.

Friends, enemies, ex-lovers, and acquaintances have been reunited under Biggie's roof for the N120m grand prize.

BBNaija 2019 winner Mercy Eke returned on the show, and surprisingly her ex from the same season, Ike Onyema, also returned as well.

Netizens anticipate drama and moments from the ex-lovers and other housemates who aren't cordial.

Source: Legit.ng