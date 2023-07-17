Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Classy Jester, is a new car owner to the joy of his many fans on social media

Taking to his official Instagram page, Jester shared lovely photos and a video of his brand new Lexus SUV

Congratulatory messages from fans started to pour in for the comedian as his great feat was celebrated

Nigerian skit maker, Classy Jester, is now one of the latest celebrities in the country to buy a brand new car.

On July 16, 2023, the comedian took to his official Instagram page to share the great news of his luxury new ride.

Classy Jester had acquired a brand new grey-coloured Lexus SUV and he posted photos and a video of it on his page.

Fans celebrate as skit maker Classy Jester buys Lexus SUV. Photos: @classy_jesters

Not stopping there, the skitmaker also accompanied his post with a lengthy caption where he tried to express his joy over his new ride.

His caption reads in part:

“Another small baby for the road Never don’t give up.”

See his post below:

Netizens celebrate with Classy Jester as he buys Lexus SUV

A number of the skit maker’s Instagram fans and followers were pleased with his new car and many of them took to his comment section to drop their well-wishes.

Read some of their reactions below:

tosinjuls:

“Omo…. I remember when this guy just started. Consistency is good.”

priscillia_oluchi_:

“Congratulations man. If nor be the breeze wey I dey enjoy on top bike, how much be car? ”

charles_tijan:

“Skit maker in what country please?. Make una dey come clean nAw and stop all these lies.”

asanwa_mona:

“Now I see why all my neighbors wan Dey do skit.”

nella.umoh:

“This is your cue to start making skits.”

nene_george:

“It’s like I’ll join skit makers in this business, everyone is just cashing out .”

luzando01:

“This Lexus don reach 30m na I be wan buy oo.”

