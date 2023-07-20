Fast-rising Nigerian music superstar Rema is definitely on a new level and most certainly a global star with all trending indications

The Nigerian social media space has been set on fire after a clip of Nigerian music superstar Rema starring heavily in an Air Jordan advert went viral.

Rema, whose megahit, Calm Down, has been benchmarked as one of the biggest songs of 2023 globally, has now teamed up with legendary American basketball player Micheal Jordan.

The Nigerian Afrobeat superstar is set to become the first African superstar to be one of the headline faces of the Air Jordan brand, the first of its kind.

The trending advert also featured other global superstars, like Serbian basketballer Luka Doncic, American singer Teyana Taylor, French artist Youssouf Fofana and a couple of others.

