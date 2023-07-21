From the time fast rising act Seyi Vibez came into the limelight, there have been talks about the singer sounding like his colleague Asake

Even though Seyi Vibez pointed out last year that Fela is his inspiration, there are still talks that the singers do the same style of music

The singer's violinist, Femi Olawoyin, gave his opinion about the comparison, highlighting how his artiste is different from Asake

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fast-rising act Seyi Vibez has been fighting the narrative that his style of music is similar to his colleague Asake's.

Almost every time the singer drops a hit, netizens find a way to tie it to Asake's sound, and Seyi Vibez revealing his inspiration, the late Fela Anikulap Kuti didn't stop the narrative.

Seyi Vibez's violinist says he sounds different from Asake Photo credit: @asakemusic/@governors_violinist/@seyivibez

Source: Instagram

The violin sound in all of Seyi Vibez's songs is played by Femi Olawoyin, aka Governor's Violinist.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the instrumentalist, he refuted claims that his client sounds like Asake in any way.

According to Governor's Violinist, the kind of music nowadays follows the log-drum trend, which is the only similarity Asake and Seyi Vibez share.

He also added:

"Those comparisons actually make me feel like sitting some people down, and teaching them how to listen without being judgemental. We are in a log-drum trend and that is the only similar thing on the songs you hear lately. Their melodies and lyrics are different. The chord progression is not the same too."

Apart from being Seyi Vibez's personal violinist, Femi Olawoyin, talented instrumentalist has worked with Rema, Olamide, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Ti Blaze, Zinoleesky, Otega and many more.

Seyi Vibez shares photo as he joins mansion owners in Lagos

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez became a homeowner and announced the achievement on social media.

The singer expressed gratitude to God for the feat by sharing a photo and video of the property on his Instagram page.

He, however, added that he wished his mum who passed away in March, witnessed his success and other achievements.

Seyi Vibez also added in his post that he is not signed to any label yet has achieved so much.

Source: Legit.ng