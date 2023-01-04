A UK-based Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions online after she shared her opinion about singer Seyi Vibez’s music video for Chance

Reacting to a portion of the video shared on social media, the lady made reference to the singer being similar to Asake

Social media users, however, had mixed reactions with some people making it clear that the two are distinct artistes

A Nigerian lady on Twitter has once again got social media debating the similarities between music stars Asake and Seyi Vibez.

The lady identified as @telemmm on Twitter reacted to Seyi Vibez’s Chance music video which was shot by highly sought-after cinematographer, TG Omori.

Twitter lady reacts to Seyi Vibez's Chance video. Photo: @seyi_vibez/@asakemusic

“One Asake at time please,” the lady wrote after watching a portion of the music video shared on the social media platform.

Social media users react

deejaywonda said:

"I’m so happy seyi is the talk of the town now! Seyi don Dey no be today mehn! Y’all tripping . Omo kata."

khegy_tiara said:

"Sethwave definitely on poly Asake being existing too! Just say you dunno about em! Seyi sef Dey! Besides if you like the two of them you’ll know they’re different! Very very!"

cama__sneh002 said:

"Seyi Vibez as been around way back 2019 . Who know Asake grandma? Loseyi lan je."

dg01335 said:

"Make una Dey talk truth he may have started before Asake but Asake brought attention to this style and Asake has been in the game for years he only happens to blow this year. He built Seyi’s confidence."

toh_mie_syn said:

"But this is rubbish sha. Shey na one person dey give us amapiano style ni. No be say una no like their songs o. But that comparism sha una must do am ‍♀️SMH."

sirbanky1 said:

"Nigerians will always look for rub*ish to talk about Seyi released God sent at 2020 and it was a total blast Asake had mr money which was low to Seyi’s god sent as at then now Asake is killing it make another person no blow again ? Drop the comparison Abeg."

trustroy said:

"Seyi has been around, Asake has been around too, y’all should rest."

Seyi Vibez kicks against Asake comparison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Seyi Vibez took to social media to shut down the narrative of being inspired by Asake.

The singer in an Instastory post made it clear that none of his peers in the music industry can be credited for influencing his style of music.

According to Seyi Vibez, he only got inspiration from the late Fela Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng