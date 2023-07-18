If you have heard the violin play in songs from Simi, Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez, Zinoleesky, Asake, and other industry big weights, there is a high chance talented Nigerian violinist Femi Olawoyin aka Governor's Violinist, played it.

Femi Olawoyin (Governor’s violinist) is a renowned violinist and violist who has been playing musical instruments for over two decades, has featured in concerts internationally and has played a lot of classical concerts in Nigeria.

Femi Olawoyin shares his journey as a violinist Photo credit: @governors_violinist

He is Seyi Vibez's violinist and the one behind top hits in Nigeria.

Artistes the talented instrumentalist has worked with include Rema, Olamide, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Ti Blaze, Zinoleesky, Otega and many more.

He has attended several masterclasses and played with orchestra chamber, soloist and quartets.

He is a MUSON (Musical Society of Nigeria) Symphony/Chamber orchestra member, an MTN music scholar, a Musical Society Of Nigeria @musonng graduate, and a certified ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music) in London.

In an exclusive interview with Maymunah Ajetunmobi of Legit.ng, the violinist shares his struggles, wins, and dreams.

Femi Olawoyin recounts how he started his journey and the sacrifices it took

Like many talented acts, the dream starts from somewhere; Governor's violinist started his career as a church boy around 2000.

"I used to play the recorder in church and school, but my violin career didn't start from the church; a brother who started his career at the church trained me. I passed through his tutelage, did professional exams, and in the process, got admission, where I eventually played in clubs and orientation in school. I got another admission as an MTN scholar to Muson, which was how everything changed for me."

On sacrifices, Olawoyin mentioned a few:

"I bought my first violin with my first salary and I had to trek to work for a month (Anthony to 5 star in Lagos), plus I left home at a very young age. I also sold my phone to purchase my first exam form."

Femi Olawoyin shares his experience and challenges working with Nigerian musicians

Having worked with many Nigerian singers, veterans, and newbies, Femi Olawoyin always enjoys the process and has never failed to deliver.

"I have actually worked with many artistes/producers, and all of them have been good to me. Though I have had challenges especially when I started, but it's part of the journey. Seyi Vibez's Paraboi gave me the limelight; few days later, I jumped on Rema's Holiday, and that's how the story changed. Everyone treats me well. I've never had any issues with delivering my job or creating a tune, I'm a well-trained classical and contemporary violinist. If I can hear and sing anything, I can play it too by God's grace."

On working with the big wigs of the industry like Olamide and Kizz Daniel, Olawoyin quickly had this to say about his experience:

"The songs have captivating melodies already and amazing progression, it was so easy for me to create my part and deliver an amazing job."

Femi Olawoyin clarifies Seyi Vibez's and Asake's sounds

The violinist is Seyi Vibez's personal violinist, and he put to rest the widespread assumption that the singer sounds just like Asake.

"Those comparisons actually make me feel like sitting some people down and teaching them how to listen without being judgemental. We are in a log-drum trend and that is the only similar thing on the songs you hear lately. Melodies, lyrics and chord progression are entirely different."

Governor's Violinist opens up on the lucrative part of his job

Femi Olawoyin, who gets to work on big projects, has a cut on streams from the artistes songs, and his colleagues who are just teachers can make up to N300k a month.

"The pay range depends, being a violin teacher (professional) can give you at least N300k a month depending on your environment without shows or streams. For me, yes I make money from streams of the songs I play in but that is on a different level."

Femi Olawoyin's career peak is to take over the world

Even though the violinist is doing immensely well for himself, working from one big artiste to another, his eye is on the ultimate prize.

Olawoyin, who won the Best Violinist on Campus and Violinist of the Year, said:

"Human needs are insatiable, I just want to be known thoroughout the world. The top three artistes I haven't worked with yet, but I hope to are Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid."

For people who look up to Governor's Violinist and would love to be in his shoes one day, he advises that you put your best foot forward, promote yourself, and learn how to monetize the little you know.

