A controversial Nigerian vlogger, Bold Pink, has sparked reactions online as she shares deep nuggets on what Chioma should do if she wants to stay married to Davido

Bold Pink, in a clip making the rounds online, advise Chef Chi to get a lawyer and draft up an agreement with Davido where she would be entitled to 80% of the singer's total worth

The vlogger also went on to note that before Chioma allows Davido to sleep with her again, he should get tested, and it should be done by a doctor of her choosing

Controversial vlogger and gossip podcaster Bold Pink has sparked emotions online with some of her debatable takes on the recent trending pregnant baby mama stories about singer Davido.

In a viral clip shared on her page, Bold Pink's two cents about the Davido baby mama scandal were directed to the singer's legal wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Controversial Insta-vlogger Bold Pink sparks reaction online as she gives her two cents about the Davido baby mama scandal. Photo credit: @davido/@bold_pinkk

Bold advised Chioma to get a lawyer to help her draft a robust and binding contract that she would get Davido to sign.

Pink noted that in the contract, Chioma should ensure she would be entitled to 80% of Davido's net worth and that he gets tested before the singer could sleep with her again.

Watch Pink Bold's video about Davido's baby mama scandal that's got people talking:

See some of the comments Bold Pink's takes on Davido's baby mama scandal stirred online

@real__ogo:

"Oya give credit to my Wendy Williams."

@__ada.eze:

"Ure still alive wow."

@noble_preshy:

"Wetin dis one dey talk, 80% for what reason na she sing the songs or dey perform for stage. You left but welcome back."

@falon_maurer:

"Okay na, online in-laws are back with silly takes.."

@_darkchocolatebrownies:

"Wahala pro max."

@eloho.egbon:

"u don start ooooooo."

@chiemeroyals_luxurywigs:

"Yes I mis this about you ️❤️."

@bryanmillien3:

"Like yes please, if he can't keep his pee pee in his pants make him pay through his nose."

"Chioma slept with Peruzzi," Davido's pregnant side chick, Anita Brown alleges, calls her collateral damage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Anita Brown had held the Nigerian media space spellbound over the last few days since she came all out gun blazing, revealing that she was pregnant for ace Afrobeat superstar, Davido.

The outspoken swimsuit model has continued to stir public attention after she accused Davido of impregnating her and tried to make her remove it.

Anita Brown has taken her attack on the singer a nudge higher after announcing that she was set to come to Nigeria soon. She went on to call out DMW signee and Davido's close pal Peruzzi.

