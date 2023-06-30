American lady Anita Brown has continued to drag Davido days after claiming he impregnated her

In a series of new tweets, Anita, who described Davido as a manipulator, claimed the DMW singer used the death of his son Ifeanyi as an excuse to be with her

She further alleged that Davido told her his wife Chioma was manic, and she also linked the singer to devil worshipping

It appears music star Davido's baby mamas drama may not end anytime soon as American lady Anita Brown, who claimed he impregnated her, has now gone on a ranting spree on her Twitter page.

Anita, in a series of tweets, claimed Davido once told her his wife Chioma was manic as she tagged the singer as a manipulator.

Anita Brown claims Davido is a manipulator. Credit: @davido @ninatheelite

She wrote:

"It was never “my wife would feel this way, I can’t do this, I need to be a supportive husband It was always my baby just died Gotta let it die down! Manipulator Devil Evil !!!!

"Her baby died months ago And you call her manic to the girl you’re sleeping with ?!? But I’m suppose to feel sympathy ? This is the person y’all look up to ? Lmao. Same man that said chioma was manic right @davido talk about “empowering woman” lol."

See the tweets below:

Davido accused of devil worship

In another tweet, Anita linked Davido to devil worship, claiming the singer was into demonic cultures, like sacrificing babies.

She wrote:

"Evil as Nigerian man Lmao Devil worshippers Acting like they are for God Please! @davido

See the tweet below:

Anita Brown vows to get American work visa for Davido's baby mamas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anita Brown continued to shame the music icon amid the scandalous episode between them.

The Black American side chick came on Twitter to rant about the DMW boss once again when she angrily revealed her plans to better the lives of his baby mamas.

Anita went on to claim that the singer has about six baby mamas he isn't catering to, and it was her mission to ensure they got what they deserved.

Reacting, a netizen wrote:

"See the wahala David has brought upon himself. A low budget Moriah Mills."

