Controversial Streetpop artist Portable has got people talking online again after a clip of him talking about God and what he wants to do to him

The singer recently survived a Ghastly car accident that left his famous G-wagon Brabus SUV in a complete wreck

Portable, who seems to still be in the aftershock of the accident, took to his page to talk about God and his mercies upon his life

Who has God's account number? Controversial Nigerian singer and Streer-pop sensation Portable has taken to social media to ask, noting that he wants to credit Jehovah's account.

The singer, who seems still in the aftershock of a recent horrific car accident, took to his Instagram page to praise God for keeping him alive.

Controversial singer Portable praises God for keeping him alive after his recent ghastly car accident.

Source: Instagram

Portable said in the viral clip that he is at the point where he feels the need to send God money for keeping him safe after his recent ghastly car accident that left his famous SUV, Brabus, completely written off.

I no wan give Pastor - Portable says

In the viral clip, the controversial singer responded to a fan who said he should give such money to a pastor or an Alfa. He said he didn't want to do that because such money won't be used for what he wanted.

Instead, he prefers he could get the account number of God and send it to the Omnipotent directly.

Watch Portable's rant about wanting to give God money below:

See the comments that Portable's video about God stirred online

@tobaoyeyipo:

"Pay the ZAKAT and feed the less privilege."

@360trends.ng:

"That's the next jam. Mo fe tewo fun oloun."

@sabitalk1:

"God no want your money, but keep praising him, God keeps protecting you baba."

@casrald.ac.vs:

"Portable believe it or not , God keep protecting you because you are always giving, feeding and always respect the women in Our communities but just keep doing the good things and just seriously be careful and stay beautiful blessed."

@surface_14:

"This guy no need to inform anyone say e don break Guinness World record of most talkative."

@wasek_wears:

"Allahu Akbar Very Easy …. Just visit Orphanage Homes and make them happy, that’s the CODE my brother…"

@alhaji___destinypaso:

"Ebami wa aza olohun werey ni king wa seh."

@sekinat_ayodele:

"Alhamdulilahi Alhamdulilahi Alhamdulilahi ."

@madewomenautosproperties:

"When there's life there's still hope."

@oy.walex:

"Na person you go bless,you no fit pay God.Na hin Aza be dat."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Portable had much to be thankful for after barely escaping with his life after a ghastly accident.

Portable's G-Wagon has been reduced to ruins from the brutal impact of the collision from the accident.

The video has gone viral, and not one to keep quiet, Portable dropped a word for people hating him and waiting for him to end up in ruins.

Source: Legit.ng