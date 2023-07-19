Popular skit maker Dele Omo Woli and his wife marked their wedding anniversary in style on Tuesday, July 18

Dele took to social media to share a sweet video of him and his wife with his trending song Spider-Man playing in the background

Popular celebrities, as well as fans of the skit maker, has taken to social media to pen congratulatory message to him and his wife

Tuesday, July 18, was a special day for skit maker Olamide Oladimeji better known as Dele Omo Woli and his wife, Bunni Oladimeji, as they made declarations and promises to mark their wedding anniversary.

Dele, who is one of the key cast in a Christian-like skit led by Woli Agba, took to his social media timeline to share different fun clips of him and his wife, with his trending Spider-Man song playing in the background.

Dele Omo Woli gushes about his wife.

In a message, the skit maker gushed about his wife as he wrote: "I’m yours for life, No Refunds. Love you so much Ishe Mi @bummie_makeovers “

Watch the fun video Dele Omo Woli shared below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Dele Omo Woli

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages fans penned to Dele and his wife, see them below:

officialarole:

"Congrats Spider-Man and Spider-Woman."

oyemykke:

"Spider Spider Spider Mannnnnnnnn ."

timiagbaje:

"Congratulations to Dele and Mrs. Dele. may happiness and joy continually increase in your home. Spiderman spiderman✨❤️."

darasimi0330:

"Happy anniversary spider ️ man God bless your union. Sir ."

erima_xx:

"The sound no allow me concentrate seffHappy anniversary ❤️More of it in good health and wealth ."

awumenusewanufisher:

"Congratulations and Happy Wedding Anniversary Egbon, God will continue to bless your union. ❤️."

famokunwa:

"Mrr spiderman happy wedding anniversary to you."

