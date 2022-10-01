American music veteran has applauded Nigerian stars Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy for their effort in making Afrobeats go global

Akon, in a statement, described Wizkid as the poster child, Burna Boy as a beast and Davido as the underdog

According to Akon, Wizkid is that artist that put out a song a year, and it lasts for that whole year

The American music star linked Davido’s wealthy background to the singer’s success in the industry

American veteran musician Akon is making headlines over statements he made about Nigerian singers, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

While applauding the three singers’ effort in taking Afrobeats to the international scene, Akon described the Nigerian stars differently.

Akon says Wizkid is the poster child of Afrobeats. Credit: @davido @wizkid @burnaboy @akon

Source: Instagram

Akon describes Wizkid

In an interview with famous American Radio host, Sway, the American star described Wizkid as a Superstar and a born star while adding that Wizkid is the poster child of Afrobeat and the biggest name in the industry.

Akon said:

“Wizkid is just a superstar, he is one of those guys that put up one record a year and the record last a whole year. He is a born star without a doubt”.

Akon gives his take on Davido

On Davido, Akon described the DMW label boss as an underdog that fought hard to be where he is, as he links his success to his wealthy family background.

“So, Davido was the underdog. But he had the support of a wealthy family so he was able to come up every week with a new song, new video. So he just kept coming. He has more songs more than any Afrobeats.

“He beats the others with quantity versus quality. So he had his method… Everybody has their method.”

Akon rates Burna Boy

On Burna Boy, Akon described the African giant as a beast.

He said,

“Burna Boy us a beast, he’s representing the culture on a level it needs to be represented on”.

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng