A TikTok video shows the moment live snails were seen crawling on the face of a lady as a form of skin therapy routine

Legit.ng reached out to Odutola Ayomide, who operates the beauty spa, and he said the snail slims help to beautify the skin

While some TikTok users find the beauty routine to be bizarre, Odutola told Legit.ng that it is a normal thing and that he has many customers

A TikTik video shows a Nigerian beauty spa where ladies allow live snails to crawl on their faces.

In the video posted by @haykraftbeautystudio, a lady was seen lying down, and the snails had a field day in her face.

The lady was seen as a snail crawling on her face to make it beautiful. Photo credit: TikTok/@haykraftbeautystudio.

Source: TikTok

In the beginning, only one snail moved around the lady's face, starting from the nose area and then on her eyelids.

Soon, three additional snails were brought and placed on her face, and they also crawled on every part of her face.

Snail slims and facial cleansing

As the snails crawled, they left slims in their trail. While interacting with Legit.ng, Odutola Ayomide, who owns the spar, said it is the snail slim that helps in facial cleansing.

He told Legit.ng:

"It is called snail facial. It acts as anti ageing property, helps fade stretch marks and scarring, treats bacteria, and treats acne. It is very good for hydration, especially during hydraulic facials. It also helps to exfoliate the skin. Even some people use it for the body."

But some TikTok users say they find it uninteresting and bizarre as it looks like a ritual. Some even said it is a filter.

But Odutola insists it is real and a normal skin routine and that in fact, he has many customers who pay as high as N20,000 to experience it.

As if to add filip to Odutola's words, the lady's face actually became clearer after the snail was done.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of snail facial beauty routine

@Arikeola said:

"Can never be me."

@Oyinkansola_stores said:

"It’s giving ritual vibes."

@itzbeauty commented:

"All in the name of skincare."

@titi layo said:

"You for kuma put crocodile make I know say you won fresh."

Source: Legit.ng