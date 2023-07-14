Netizens have gone gaga after a clip of international Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland playing a video game while vibing to an Afrobeat song has gone viral

The mega-hit song Abracadabra by Afro-fusion singer Naira Marley and producer Rexxie could be heard banging hard in the background of the viral clip

The best player in the Premier League for the 2022/2023 season after shattering several goalscoring records has joined a long list of international stars to jump on the Afrobeat train

Nigerians can't help but get excited after a viral clip of international football star Erling Haaland playing a video game with popular gamer, Iran Ferreira while playing jamming to an Afrobeat that was being played in the background.

Erling Haaland, who is hugely tipped as the next Ballon d'Or winner ahead of the seven-time king, Lionel Messi, has shocked many as he seems to be another international football star who has fallen in love with Nigerian songs.

A clip of Man City striker Erling Haaland vibing to a famous Afrobeat track by Nigerian singers Naira Marley and Rexxie trends online. Photo credit: @erling.haaland/@rexxiepondabeat/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Haaland was seen bobbing his head as the popular Naira Marley and Rexxie song, Abracadabra, was blasting away in the background.

The video was recorded during the EASports official launching of their latest game FC24.

Watch the video of Erling Haaland vibing to Abracadabra below:

See some of the reactions the clip sparked online

@jayctraynor:

"This is same reasons African will get closed to being wise how can you be happy that your songs are been heard overseas, come on we are the greatest blessings to the whole world let’s try to put aside our enslaved mentality and face the reality, we are kings and queen because without Africa the world will never existed."

@ojerryofficial:

"Just imagine the feeling! Playing with a player in FIFA that is actually you! Choi! E go jus dey sweet person."

@timzzgram:

"Wiz influence basically."

@tyga_x_x_x:

"Is he the one that played it?"

@mrgoe_de_great:

"Imaging playing your self in a Game."

@big_ray001:

"U guys are forgetting the remix got this song whereever it is now."

@bona187:

"Haaland go still collect for boys hand in Naija…."

@br33zy.z:

"All these wizkid fans should shuuuttt the F Up! Talking bout influence."

@josephstanley619:

"No be asake dey for back so."

