Rave of the moment producer Rexxie has continued to build up anticipation for the remix of his viral hit, Abracadabra

The sound whiz took to social media to play a snippet of Afrobeats star Wizkid’s verse on the much-anticipated remix

Netizens and music lovers who have been waiting to see the delight Wizkid was going to bring to the already infectious jam had different things to say

The buzz around Wizkid’s strong interest in ace music producer Rexxie’s banger of the moment, Abracadabra, has continued to find its way into headlines.

It appears that Afrobeats global star Wizkid has hopped on the song to create his verse on the remix, as Rexxie took to social media to share a snippet of Wizkid’s studio work on the song.

However, Rexxie didn’t indicate when the remix of the song will be out on streaming platforms for fans to start jamming to it.

Look at the video of Rexxie playing a snippet of Wizkid’s verse on Abracadabra remix

Netizens show contradicting reactions to Wizkid’s verse on the Abracadabra remix

Unlike the titillation that has built the anticipation for Abracadabra, netizens have chosen to act differently after listening to the snippet Rexxie played for them.

Days After Wizkid’s Mention, Rexxie’s Abracadabra Hits No1 on Apple,

Ace music producer, Rexxie, was in a celebratory mode as his song with rapper, Naira Marley, is currently occupying a top spot-on Apple music’s Top 100 songs in Nigeria.

The feat comes days after Made in Lagos (MIL) musician, Wizkid, took to his Intastory channel to let fans know how he has become obsessed with the track.

Wizkid particularly mentioned the opening lines in Naira Marley’s verse on the track and stated how the words are so catchy.

