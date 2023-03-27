A video of Wizkid meeting Skiibii, Naira Marley, and Rexxie at the location for the shoot of Abracadabra remix has sparked reactions

The atmosphere changed into a friendly one as Wizkid went around greeting Naira Marley and others

Beyond the excitement of the video, some netizens also called out Naira Marley for not staying off smoking during Ramadan

Nigerian singer Wizkid is in the country, and it looks like he is doing the most with collaborations before jetting off to another country.

A video showed the Bad To Me crooner arriving at the location of the shoot for Naira Marley, Skiibii, and Rexxie's Abracadabra remix.

After hugging Naira Marley and Skiibii, Wizkid went around greeting people on the video shoot set.

The highlight of the video for some netizens was seeing Naira Marley, who advised people to stay away from vices during Ramadan, smoking.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to the video

seuncash11:

"Naira wan trend lol."

_iamsupersterk:

"See as skibii sit down greet big wiz nobody Dey talk about pride now o if na big big wiz do am all of una go don Dey shout."

abdulbari__201:

"Naira no fast today?"

remi_ranking:

"No be naira wey tweet say make person no play sure odds for Ramadan dae light smoke so?"

melody_daniels001:

"Naira Marley submit him smoke to popsy sharperly."

kareebullah__:

"Omo naira no dey fast."

paddy.5399:

"Everywhere go burst."

rg_aim:

"See as Wizkid Dey great them like old man lol easy going machala."

officialkuranyi004:

"Rubbish midwiz don spoil person song."

bigggguhahba:

"Skiibii suppose stand greet na."

iam_sexydjhoney:

"Biggest is available for everyone this days. That’s a good one thou."

