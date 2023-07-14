Wizkid's love for beautiful women, with style and class, isn't new, but an old clip of the Afrobeat star openly talking about ace actress Genevieve Nnaji takes things to a new level

An interview of Wizzy with ace presenter Toolz Demuren recently emerged online, where the singer revealed that he used to have a massive crush on Genevieve Nnaji

Wiz also disclosed during the interview why he couldn't pursue his interest with Genevieve noting that the circumstances with which they met forever shut the door to that option

Ace-renowned Afrobeat star, Wizkid trends online after an old clip from an interview with popular radio presenter Toolz, where he disclosed names of Nigerian celebrities he used to have a crush on, went viral.

Wizkid, during the interview, revealed to Toolz that he used to have a massive crush on the famous Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji.

An old video of renowned Afrobeat superstar Wizkid declaring on camera just how much he loves ace actress Genevieve Nnaji goes viral online. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

During the interview, the Essence crooner didn't even shy from accepting his deep desires for the actress, as he went ahead to say on camera that he was in love with the older actress.

However, when Toolz asked him why he chose not to pursue his interest with the actress, he revealed that the circumstance under which they met killed the opportunity of them ever sharing anything of such.

Watch the interesting interview below:

See the comments that Wizzy's revelation about his crush on Genevieve stirred online

@gylliananthonette:

"It is his calm voice for me and genny used to be most people's crush then cos of how classy and talented she was."

@ms_leemart:

"Wizkid has Always been soft spoken."

@realshadollz:

"Who you know wey fresh like this ??? Star boy wey fine pass your fav."

@rosythrone:

"Wizkid humbled beginning. Look how innocent and soothing he sounded."

@lifeoflagos_:

"Aunty Gene, that almost all men were crushing on, until they shifted the crush to Osas and Nancy! But there’s still a lot of Nollywood actress who are prettier tho."

@endylight1:

"Wizkid and Older women are like 5 and 6. Reason why you won’t get any drama from them."

@__faithie01:

"Popsy dey like elderly. But we the FC still like am like that."

@i.karlis:

"I don't think if there's anyone that hates Genevieve shaa , u must love her either one way or the other , she's neutral no comparison no competition, just her and her God."

@_the_ancestors:

"Genevieve is a celebrity of the Celebrities."

@camaraawanatu:

"Popsy you be bad boy."

Cubana Chiefpriest warns Wizkid to stay away from Genevieve Nnaji

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that following the buzz surrounding a photo of Nigerian singer Wizkid and Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji hanging out at his recently held Starboy Fest, Cubana Chiefpriest has since reacted.

Due to his closeness with fellow singer Tiwa Savage who is older than him, many people believe Wizkid has a preference for older women. This is why the photo of him and Nnaji is causing quite a buzz.

Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, reacting to the photo, shared an old video of Wizkid admitting in an interview that he has always had a crush on the actress. Tunde shared the video, warning him to steer clear of her.

