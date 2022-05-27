Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, appeared to be a great admirer of top actress, Genevieve Nnaji

An old video has now emerged on social media of Wizkid speaking about his crush for the actress and how it eventually died after he met her

According to the Star Boy, he said that Genevieve is like his aunty but he still loves her and Nigerians have now reacted to the throwback video

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, appeared to have been more forthcoming with information about his life during his early days in the industry.

An old video has emerged on social media of Wizkid speaking about the serious crush he had on top actress Genevieve Nnaji.

Wizkid talked about his crush on Genevieve in an old video. Photos: @genevievennaji, Ndani TV (YouTube).

In the old clip, the music star revealed during an interview that he actually had a great crush on the actress until he met her.

According to Wizkid, Genevieve was like his aunty but he loved her though.

He said:

“I really had a crush on Genevieve until I met her and she’s like my aunty. I was like ‘awwn, but I love you though’. I had a crush on Genevieve, like I really really did.”

During the interview, the singer was asked why he was crushing on the actress so much and Wizkid revealed that since he was a kid, he used to watch her movies and he loved her.

See the old video below:

Fans comment on Wizkid’s innocence

The old video of Wizkid being very vocal about having a crush on another celebrity wowed internet users who had gotten used to the singer being tight-lipped with information about his life. Read what some of them had to say below:

Official_erdoomercy:

“His so cute ❤️forever my crush.”

Eziinee:

“Awww.”

_Jay_mazing:

“This is too cool.”

Emetega:

“The Wizzy I fell in love with .”

Amby_nekky:

“See innocent wizzy.”

Naiyomie:

“Aww so cute. The texture of his voice is giving me Michael Jackson. Very soft and sweet.”

Faithwhyte5:

“We understand you big Wiz we have all been there.”

So sweet.

