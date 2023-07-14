Popular Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee, addressed the students at the Lagos state university (LASU) after his homecoming event turned chaotic

Recall that videos made the rounds showing Bella Shmurda after he was allegedly slapped and rapper Odumodu Blvck running away

Another video has now gone viral of Poco Lee addressing the LASU students over why they were not making things easy for the invited artistes to perform

Nigerian celebrity dancer, Poco Lee, is now making headlines after videos from his Homecoming Event in Lagos state university (LASU) went viral.

Poco Lee as well as LASU started to trend on social media after videos from the socialite’s homecoming event made the rounds.

In one of the videos, Poco was seen addressing the LASU students as he expressed his displeasure with how they seemed to have disrupted things.

Poco’s event which took place in LASU’s main auditorium was set at 2k for regular tickets, 5k for VIP tickets and 10k for VVIP tickets. However, it was gathered that those who stayed at the VIP were beaten up.

In the clip of Poco addressing the students, the dancer explained that he had brought all the musicians he promised but they were not being allowed to perform. He then asked how the students would expect them to want to come for another school event.

In his words:

“See what’s going on? How dem want take come back next time? It’s not making sense, like the whole artistes I promised you, they are all here, but these guys won’t listen, why?”

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Poco Lee addressing LASU students after his disrupted homecoming event

Read what some social media users had to say about Poco Lee addressing the students in LASU after his homecoming event turned chaotic:

mimi.ndiaye007:

“He should have brought in more security personnel.”

youaintsteph.xx:

“But this is 2023 and they’re still practicing cultism?”

4ktreybolu_:

“This one no be party with poco, na suffer with poco.”

djruffcoi:

“Baba bring enough security simple.. no go Carry bouncers full ground.. Carry armed security.”

oba_geeee:

“Na poco lose guard those celebrities he too like free cheap something he no provide enough securities.”

official_csharp:

“Don’t play with lasu like that, i grow up for that ojo, then get craze.”

big_marley400:

“You go explain tire.”

Duchess_april:

“Make una dey play!!”

dandollar_b:

“Them Dey on colos .”

Videos as Bella Shmurda reportedly gets slapped in LASU, Odumodu Blvck runs away

Lagos State University, LASU, is now making headlines over celebrity dancer Poco Lee’s Homecoming event on campus.

The event started to trend on social media after videos made the rounds showing some musicians such as Bella Shmurda and Odumodu Blvck appearing to leave the event.

In one of the videos, Shmurda was seen looking down as he was led away into a waiting black jeep. According to several online claims, he had been slapped on the face.

