Popular Nigerian twins skit makers Moyin and Doyin Oladimeji spurred memories in the minds of their fans and followers

The adorable entertainers shared pictures on their Instagram indicating the next step in their career

The lovely images showed that the duo were set to serve the country for one year as their mum saw them off to their orientation camp

Popular Nigerian twins skit makers Moyin and Doyin Oladimeji sparked reactions online with their recent social media post.

The sensational creators shared pictures of themselves with their beautiful mother as they set out to embark on the 3-week compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

Twins skit makers Moyin and Doyin go to NYSC camp Credit @twinz_love

Source: Twitter

The shared images hinted that the lovely sisters would spend the rigorous three weeks at the orientation camp in Shagamu, Ogun State.

In their caption, they wrote:

"Serving my Mother's land."

See their post below

Internet users react to the twins' post

Most of the reactions captured by Legit.ng depicted the excitement of celebrities and netizens as the twins embarked on this new phase.

See their comments below:

olayodejuliana:

"I love the joy on mummy’s face…. Congratulations girls."

doubledstwins:

"Otilor congratulations tunslove."

theprettyfola:

"Congratulations darlings mummyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy."

cessahs_collection:

"Welcome to the club, junior colleagues ♥️♥️. Plus, mummy's happiness is everything."

funnyfrosh:

"Congrats latest Otondos."

ricfragrances:

"Congratulations to the 3 of you. I love mama's support alwyas."

iyaonibedsheet:

"Moyin Doyin Sing Nysc anthem ."

