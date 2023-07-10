BBNaija star, has expressed disappointment at the behaviour of an unnamed airline after her luggage went missing in Athens, Greece

Bella threatened to call out the airline if she did not get a positive response on the location of her missing luggage

Her fans have taken to the comment section to sympathise with her and also take a wild guess on the name of the airline responsible for Bella's plight

Former BBNaija housemate, Bella Okagbue has expressed sadness over the recent trip she made to Athens in Greece.

The reality tv star revealed that she flew from Nigeria to Athens only to get there and her luggage went missing.

BBNaija star, Bella Okagbue's luggage goes missing in Athens. Photo credit:@bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Bella who vented her frustration on her Twitter handle wrote:

“I’m not happy at all. How is it that i flew all the way from Nigeria to Athens only to get here and my luggage is nowhere to be found. Never arrived with me and is missing! I have valuables in there that I can’t afford to loose. I really shouldn’t be crying on vacation!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another post under the comment, Bella threatened to call out the affected airline if she did not get positive feedback from them on the whereabouts of her luggage.

She wrote:

"If I don’t get a positive feedback from them tomorrow, I will post the name of the airline. Godforbid I loose that suitcase!"

See her post below:

Netizens reacts to Bella's missing luggage

Some concerned fans have taken to the comment section to lambast some airlines for being responsible for the missing luggage.

See some reactions below:

@sugar_addis:

"Tag the airline Abeg"

@ChisomIweajunwa:

“Big Bella you will find that luggage in Jesus name amen”

@motunrayorbby"

"Big Bella pls don’t cry dear"

@SirWestmoore:

I’m sorry to hear this my friend."

@NanayereAdepa_1:

"Take heart my dearest Bella. They will find your luggage. I remember similar thing happen to me in Berlin whiles there to attend a conference. Day 2 still my luggage was no where to be found. Chai. How I shook their office, they now gave me €2,500 to buy outfit for the...."

@Blessingmirac13:

"Ohhh Lord. Drop the airline name let's greet dem small. That luggage must be found"

@mandybe55:

"Sorry about this dear but if no positive response in getting back your luggage kindly call them out."

BBNaija Reunion: Bella reveals how her relationship with Sheggz has grown after the show, in sweet video

BBNaija love birds, Bella and Sheggz gave an update on the progress of their relationship since they left the house.

During the BBNaija reunion held on Wednesday, June 29, Bella revealed how her and Sheggz focused on their love and relationship immediately after the show despite obstacles from the various families.

The reality star disclosed that her family didn't support the display of affection she and Sheggz did during the reality TV Show.

Source: Legit.ng