Big Brother Naija star Bella Okagbue has taken to social media with posts showing off moments from her vacation in Greece

She is on vacation with her brother and she showed off their luxurious accommodation and lavish boat cruise

Fans and colleagues of the BBNaija star couldn't help but gush over her in the comment section

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Bella is finally enjoying herself on her vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

The reality star threw fans into a wishing frenzy after sharing photos of lavish and exciting moments from her trip.

BBNaija star Bella shares moments from vacation Photo credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Bella is with her brother on the trip, and they have had fun driving around, and going on a lavish boat cruise.

Moments from the exquisite trip shared included Bella's flight to Greece, the lavish accommodation they booked in a heavenly location, exotic food, and a view of the vast ocean.

See the posts below:

"We absolutely enjoyed cruising ️"

Netizens react to Bella's post

Fans and colleagues of the reality star couldn't help but gush over her and the soft life she is living.

Read some comments below:

official_ayqueens:

"My Soft life or nothing babe❤️❤️Poverty shame on youuuu"

thechomzy:

"Have lots of fun B "

rebellzworldwide:

"You’re so great with content creation!. Enjoy yourself babe! You truly deserve❤️"

philisiwe3038:

"It’s giving black girl luxury I love it for my Big Bella."

bellawears__:

"The queen of softlife "

mannyou903:

"Leave this content creating for Big Bella the bestest!!"

oladirankafayattemitayo:

"Gorgeous Bella "

rebellzworldwide:

"Happiness looks good on you "

apa_girlie:

"As it is happening for our favourite. May we also gt to enjoy ourselves too in anyway possible! Enjoy your soft girl Era biggest bella. Be safe too"

Bella laments as luggage goes missing on her way to Greece

Former BBNaija housemate, Bella Okagbue expressed sadness over the trip she made to Athens in Greece.

The reality tv star revealed she flew from Nigeria to Athens only to get there and her luggage went missing.

In another post under the comment, Bella threatened to call out the affected airline if she did not get positive feedback from them on the whereabouts of her luggage.

