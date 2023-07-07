The Threads app has continued to gain massive acceptance in Nigeria as celebrities and influencers take their spots

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson found her way into the new cyberspace and got over 66.6k followers in 24 hours

However, the enigmatic film star took to Instagram to complain about her new followers count with the figure identified with Satanism

Following the debut of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new social networking app, Threads, several Nigerian celebrities and influencers are already flocking to the platform.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie joined the app touted to rival Twitter and took to Instagram to react to the number of followers she gained in 24 hours.

Mercy Johnson complains about the figure of her followers on the Threads app. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The Film star shared a screenshot from the new social platform as she lamented the strange number she saw as her followers, indicating the alleged satanic number 666.

Mercy pleaded with her fans to follow her so the figures would change from 66.6K.

She wrote:

"Abeg, I dey fear this number wey my Followers dey. Make una Follow me small on @threadsapp make e change. Abeg 666 bawo?"

See her post below:

Mercy Johnson's plea sparks reactions

Netizens laughed over the actress' outcry and promised to follow her so that the numbers would change. See their comments below:

am_esthersweet:

"Make I go follow you so that e go comot for that number."

ikelukadumebi:

"Followers wan turn u to anti Christ."

ujunwa_iwuoha:

"Na new trend be dis because I’m not understanding again."

alice_flamesz:

"Sorry mama make I run go follow you .. but this app them no Dey comot oo."

iam_zuby69:

"But the number 666 is never a bad number we are been misinformed by the scripture whereas 666 is genuinely talking about black people and our melanin which means. 6 electrons, 6 protons and 6 potassium these are the things that made up melanin red about your black history and be enlightened."

