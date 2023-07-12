Ivana Bay, the popular French lady who alleged that she was pregnant for ace Nigerian singer, Davido, has sparked reactions online with some fantasies of hers she made public

The curvy French diva, during an Instagram live session, revealed that the only Nigerian artist she dreams of being with at the moment was Mavins label signee, Rema

Ivana described the international Afrobeat sensation as so hot, well-chiselled, and the dream of every woman; during the session, she also dismissed Burna Boy as not her type

Davido's pregnant French side-chic and real estate connoisseur, Ivana Bay, has sparked reactions online with some recent disclosures she made during an Instagram live session.

During an IG live, Ivana Bay revealed that the only Nigerian artist she would love to have was young Afrobeat sensation, Rema.

Davido's pregnant French side-chic Ivana Bay stirs emotions as she declares her unwitting love for OBO's junior colleague, Rema. Photo credit: @ivanabay/@heisrema/@davido

Source: Instagram

The French lady noted that since she saw Rema physically during his recent visit to Paris for a show, she's been having raunchy thoughts about the singer and has been drooling for a private moment with him.

Ivana's comment is coming days after she hinted of recently having a miscarriage, which is supposed to be Davido's child.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The real estate connoisseur also noted during her IG session that she couldn't date Burna Boy because he isn't her type but was willing to die for a moment with Rema.

Watch and listen to Ivana Bay's comments about Rema and Burna Boy below:

See the reactions that Ivana's comments about Rema stirred online

@officialdjmoimoi:

"How many of you believe this girl don the do too much?"

@jediaojie:

"Nor come spoil am for us."

@notinyourimagination:

"This belle hookah ….. we cover rema with the blood of Jesu abeg."

@king_lascurt:

"National cake last last everybody go chop him share."

@sugaritto_:

"Una see people wey dey blame obo this people dey seduc€ them dey find them all this na setup now."

@olatunji.teejaypo:

"Dis gender again, she dey have crush on small pikin wey she fit born."

@benbills007:

"You are not his type tho."

@smarty.lee:

"This one dey find way to carry belle for Remy Boy."

@talk_calmly_ng:

"Don't worry, You can't get him. He no spoil reach like that yet."

Davido's alleged French pregnant side-chic attacks Anita Brown, says she is jealous she attended singer's show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the drama between Davido's alleged side chicks, Ivana Bay and Anita Brown, became more heated recently.

The two females got into a feud after Anita Brown hurled insults at Ivanna Bay, stating her surgery body was far more desirable than hers.

She also chastised Ivanna Bay for attending Davido's concert in Portugal. She implied that Ivanna was looking for ways to be significant.

Source: Legit.ng