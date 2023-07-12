Popular American rapper Swae Lee recently sparked a significant outrage online after his tweet about the originators of Amapiano was misunderstood.

Swae, who was recently in Lagos, Nigeria, had shared a tweet alerting his fans that he was set to drop a new song using the Amapiano beats with a flag of Nigeria

In reaction to Swae Lee's tweet, several South Africans were infuriated as they called out the rapper for being ignorant by crediting Nigerians for Amapiano

Young, famous American rapper Swae Lee seems to have stepped on the toes of many South Africans with a recent tweet about Nigeria and Amapiano.

Swae Lee has been engaged in a serious online back-and-forth between himself and South Africans because he posted a tweet that seemed to credit Nigerians for creating Amapiano.

Young American rapper Swae Lee has angered South Africans with a tweet where he seemed to have credited Nigeria for creating Amapiano. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo/@swaelee

However, the rapper quickly noted that he never said Nigerians created Amapiano; instead, he was alerting his fans about his upcoming track made in Nigeria.

Swae Lee, who was recently in Nigeria to show work on a song and shoot a music video with French Montana, reacted to the attacks from South Africans, noting that the attacks were unwarranted since he never said Nigerians created Ampiano.

See Swae Lee's tweets that go South Africans angry:

See another tweet where he tried to explain what he meant to say:

Swae Lee discloses that he is part Nigerian:

Read some of the outbursts and reactions from South Africans and Nigerians to Swae's tweet

@maxisneh:

"This guy will setup us up with our Southy brothers. Afrobeat is 9ja. Amapiano is South Africa."

@iamdavejr:

"Amapiano belongs to south Africans fam. This is the second international artiste making this mistake ‍♂️. Give the right people their props."

@Oghenerie_jnr:

"Dear South Africans, No matter what you do or say. It won’t change the fact that Nigeria influenced Amapiano to what it is now. No one knew what it was till Wizkid, Davido Jumped on it. Keep Crying. Haiibbbboooo! ."

@Mothematiks:

"It's ohk Swae. It's the American education system, I don't blame you. Mara amapiano is South African. At least apologise before we ruin your career."

@just_lawson__:

"South Afrikans should stop crying… amapiano was just another local sound until Davido made it international. I’m saying this as a honest South African.. bana oksalayo yjwodejeod."

@adex_smithjr:

"South africans under this thread wailing. We all know nigerians modernised the amapiano and ate it."

@Blackdotmandy:

"Please don’t put us in trouble, we are not the owners of the sound."

@toyor_pr:

"As we don collect Amapiano from South Africa. See us collecting the best economy in Africa from them too ."

@effizzzyy:

"Explanations just full this comment section ."

@CasiusClayy:

"Naija don collect food for southy hand again ."

