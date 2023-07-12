Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele made headlines on social media over her recent interaction with junior colleague, Timini Egbuson

In a video making the rounds online, the veteran actress was seen scolding Timini like a child on a movie set

The exchange between Funke and Timini sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Top Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, got many netizens talking over her recent exchange with her juniour colleague, Timini Egbuson.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the moment Akindele expressed her displeasure at Timini while on a movie set.

The top actress had scolded Timini like a child as she complained about how he was fond of using his phone while on set. According to her, he was not a professional.

Fans react as video trends of Funke Akindele scolding Timini Egbuson on movie set. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @_timini

Source: Instagram

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Timini you’re always using your phone on set! Stop it! It’s a bad habit! You’re not a professional! Stop that dirty habit!”

Timini on the other hand tried to defend himself by saying that he was using the phone as a prop to enable him get into his character.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Funke Akindele scolding Timini Egbuson like a child

Shortly after the video made the rounds online, a number of netizens shared their thoughts. Some of them were displeased by Funke Akindele’s harsh tone on the young actor.

Read some of their comments below:

_raabiimohd:

“Why is she talking to him like that na her pikin ahh.”

itz_bboss:

“Stop vexing my baby jor .”

oteedola:

“Bad character .”

lee254m:

“That guy way day do like women.”

mazisaiah:

“Before he signed the contract am sure he understood the assignment. What Funke wants is professionalism.”

Funke Akindele and ex-hubby JJC Skillz follow each other back on IG

Veteran actress Funke Akindele and her estranged husband JJC Skillz have followed each other once again on Instagram.

The couple, who have two twin boys together, went their separate ways about a year ago and reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Despite the scandalous drama that announced their separation, Funke and JJC refused to give statements on what actually wrecked their marriage. Checks showed that the estranged couple is back to following each other.

Source: Legit.ng