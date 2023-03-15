Media personality Denrele Edun has glowingly celebrated his dear friend and music powerhouse, Yemi Alade, on her birthday

Edun flooded his Instagram page with several pictures taken with the singer over the years, and he also had an amazing story to share

Fans and industry colleagues joined the entertainer in his comment section to celebrate the Johnny hitmaker

Top media personality, Denrele Edun, has gotten the internet gushing over his beautiful friendship with singer, Yemi Alade.

Edun didn’t mince his words in a beautiful birthday post dedicated to the singer as she celebrated a new age.

Denrele Edun celebrates Yemi Alade's birthday in style. Photo: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MAMA AFRICA @yemialade ; A Sentient being with unequalled human-like knowledge and intelligence....One who creates Awareness wherever she goes, An Awareness with Purpose,” his post read in part.

The entertainer proceeded to recount how he has been in Alade’s story since her early days in the music industry.

He particularly recounted an event where he had managed to get the singer a performance slot alongside his late friend, Goldie, who was originally billed to perform.

According to Edun, the singer delivered at the event, and the client proceeded to pay her the money originally meant for him.

Edun mentioned how far the singer has come and all she has accomplished in her career.

“But look at YEMI now; Global Domination l'omo! SO EFFING PROUD OF YOU! HAPPY BIRTHDAY DARLING! You're such a Hardworking Amazonian (doing half splits in Heels), your Discography is unrivaled and you've gone through the Waters of life but it didn't sink you. The waves only pushed you forward!!”

See his post below:

Denrele Edun's post stirs reactions

cadijahh said:

"Is it me or denrele actually has history with most artist, likeeee you are the industry itself."

preshchamberlain said:

"Rele is the ONLY celebrity that celebrate people writing a heart felt long epistle. God bless you rele, you are a rare gem."

ada_eme said:

"How I read everything in your voice! And the last line?! Happy birthday Ms. Yemi."

atobilobah said:

"I love how you tell stories. You take us down the memory lane. We Cancerians have that❤️."

king_klin said:

"Thing about you is that you pay attention to everyone and you give a piece of you to everybody no matter how small they are, and when you write stuff like this people may not know how honest you are but I know."

Source: Legit.ng