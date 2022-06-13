Nigerian media personality Denrele Edun added a new year today, and he decided to celebrate with some stunning photos filled with Energy

Denrele said he never let the kid inside him die, adding that he looks 19, felt like 12 and acts like he was ten years old as he marks his 41st birthday

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the TV personality, have stormed his social media to celebrate him

Veteran Nigerian media personality is in a celebration mood today, June 13, as he marks his 41st birthday.

To mark the occasion, Denrele shared some stunning photos, which he said were shot six hours before his birthday.

I never let the kid inside of me die: Denrele Edun. Credit: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

Denrele, in a statement, said he has refused to let the kid in him die, which is why he is vibrant and energetic at 41.

Sharing the photos via his IG page, Denrele wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“HAPPY 41ST BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!! FORTY WON, it is! I look 19, I feel like 12 and I act like I'm 10 (Yeah, I never let the kid inside of me die)... Guess that makes me 41! DENRELE, I now pronounce you STUNNING! Again, find me a more Energetic, Beautifully Young, Vibrant and Effervescent 41 Year old... Didn't think so! Channeling my inner GEN Z side; Youthful exuberance with a lotta BALLZ! P.S: I've heard of the three ages of Man: Youth, Middle Age, and "You're looking wonderful!".

See the photos below:

Legit.ng captured some of the messgaes

agathamoreno:

"Happy birthday, friend. May you be blessed with a long, healthy life that brings you joy and happiness.."

julietchukwujike:

"Happy birthday to one of the best “joie de vivre” persons in this life❤️!! God bless you and keep you. Amen."

weeshotit:

"Happy birthday to you. 41 got absolutely nothing on you. Let’s go and embarrass 80 soon with 25 energy. Enjoy the day. ."

Denrele Edun reacts as many misconstrued his intimacy with late singer Goldie

Veteran media personality Derenle Edun took the position of a teacher to educate those who misconstrued his statement about having close intimacy with popular singer Goldie when she was alive.

This comes after some Nigerians took to social media some hours ago to drag Denrele after they misinterpreted his statement to mean he was having an affair with the late singer.

Denrele, in a statement via his Instastory, expressed his surprise as to how people had misconstrued the word intimacy to mean sex.

Source: Legit.ng