Nigerian fast-rising singer Seyi Vinez hosted his homecoming concert at one of the creeks in Lagos, Ikorodu, where he apparently first explored his talent from

Videos from the just-concluded concert have continued to find their way onto the timeline, with one gaining the most attention

A viral clip captured the moment the singer threw wads of naira notes on his hood guys who came to welcome him despite making the event accessible to all

Fast-rising street pop act Seyi Vibez hosted his homecoming concert at Ikorodu, Lagos State, where he apparently started his career.

Seyi Vibez, born Balogun Oluwaseyi, has continued to enjoy fame in the music industry with several hit songs.

In an earlier Instagram post, the singer noted that his homecoming show was to celebrate his three years in the music business.

However, videos from the just-concluded event captured the unprecedented love he received from his street fans.

The Billion Dollar Baby crooner also reciprocated the love by making it rain with the money he threw into the crowd that welcomed him.

See Seyi Vibez's video below

Seyi Vibez homecoming video sparks reactions online

Several videos from the just-concluded concert made it to the timeline, but one managed to get the attention of netizens, where the singer could be seen throwing money at the massive crowd that came to welcome him at his father's house.

See their comments:

sylvester__szn:

"Hood hero."

dreal_darkc:

"No cap the love is real the streets loves loseyi ❤️."

prestigecanadahq:

"For akpi town they go run am tooo na so e sopppose be ."

emda_mone:

"The joy from the poor masses is real."

just_buki:

"Konida fun poverty.. I can't see myself struggling to pick money like this, God please don't let me be in this kind of stage struggling to pick money on the Street.. olorun ebe ni mobe shaanu mi."

officialcelebrity_shin:

"This year ma me year ! I can be the man of the year ."

