Controversial streetpop artist Portable recently trended online when a clip of him rocking a tooth grill went viral

The singer, however, seems to have bitten more than he can chew, as his latest video suggests that he has found it hard to do his basic mouth needs because of how heavy & tight the grill is

In a clip shared online, Portable cried out for help, revealing that his tooth hurts while poking fun at Seyi Vibez, who also uses grills, noting he now knows why he always says 'Hish Hish'

Controversial Nigerian street music sensation Portable is at it again as he trolls his colleague Seyi Vibez while crying out for help.

In a clip shared online where he was seen flaunting his newly acquired teeth grills, the singer revealed that his tooth hurts.

Nigerian singer Portable sparks reactions online as he trolls his colleague Seyi Vibez while complaining about his new grills making life difficult for him. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@seyi_vibez

Portable in the clip noted that now he knows why the singer that always says 'Hishi Hish' was saying so because he was in pain.

In the clip speaking in Yoruba, Portable said the tooth grill was after his life, and he noted that he doesn't understand why people buy and use grills because it was more or less like one uses his hand to buy what would kill them.

Watch the clip of Portable poking Seyi Vibez and lamenting about his tooth pain:

Netizens react to Portable's video trolling Seyi Vibez and lament about grills being painful to use

@realtoobwoy:

"Hope no be troll him Dey try troll vibez? Cause him and vibes no be mate ."

@ayo_innocent___:

"Na welder sell am for Portable."

@anifowoshe_amg:

"Portable and fake things ."

@_m_kizzy_:

"Na fake werey Dey use, so how e go fit werey ."

@official_richimayo:

"His own no dey open."

@sonof_god67:

"No be aluminium foil be that?

@jaredgram_:

"Na you buy fake werey all these jumia grillz."

@iam_trod:

"Werey ni portable yii Walai."

@drdolorofficial:

"Who go fix grill for portable we go hear am."

@iamtrinityguy:

"Emapami fun Awon to ni mi, Akoi 420."

@ushbebecomedian:

" this boy no go kill me."

@wf_fundz_:

"Portable and fake stuff na 5&6."

Portable’s newly acquired teeth grills spark hilarious reactions, he shares pics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that street Pop singer Portable Zazu had gone the extra mile to celebrate his wife Ewatomi as she marked her birthday on Wednesday, April 19.

The Zazu crooner flooded his Instagram page with pictures of him and his wife as he showed off his newly acquired teeth grills.

Portable has now joined the number of Nigerian celebrities with grills. We also recall reporting how singer Davido showed off his diamond teeth some weeks ago.

