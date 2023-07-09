Nigerian singer 2baba has made it clear in a post that he doesn't care about people heard anymore

The musician noted that since people are perfect, they should cancel him and his wife Annie and leave them alone

While some netizens assured the singer they can't be cancelled, others asked if he has done something yet again

Nigerian singer 2baba has got netizens asking if he has done something wrong yet again, for him to lovingly gush over his wife Annie.

2baba made a compilation of photos and videos of his wife and in his caption, assured her that they would be together fot life.

2baba gushes over his wife Annie i new post Photo credit: @annieidibia1

The singer also made it clear that he does not care about what people are saying or hearing, and if they were so perfect, they should simply cancel him and Annie as couple goals.

He wrote:

"And STILLLLLLL!!LYTID #ONELOVERELIGION #WARRIORS Fuuck what u heard. Abeg as una too perfect make una feel free to cancel us as couple goals. Make una enjoy una perfect lives. We no fit vex for una. May Allah guide and protect all of us I dey#CHECKPOINT."

Netizens react to 2baba's post

beautyfetiish:

"Baba don vex "

kyn_th_ia:

"Arh! I hope all is well this one wei u rush post like this. It ok to appreciate ur wife but the caption though naso David run go sing “I’m only human “

r_osasere:

"I love this couple may God bless and protect ur marriage"

bukola.bells:

"Cancel ke!!!! We love that you love Annie! I just love seeing how you both overcome your challenges! Am rooting for you guys!!"

import__smartly:

"U don give another woman belle ni?"

akeelah_murphy:

"I want to love and be with my woman like 2baba and Annie .. A woman that truly understands."

official_teni_audu:

"But you’re publicly disrespecting her and she come here to tell us the online in-laws so we can put our mouth. If not wetin concern us sir? ‍♀️ Just saying respectfully."

2Baba Idibia spills more on his marriage, says Annie loves him more than he loves her

Nigerian singer 2Baba Idibia and his wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia were in the news over their appearance on the popular Netflix TV show Young, Famous, and African.

In a recent episode of the show, the singer discussed his bond with Annie. 2face confessed that his wife loves him much more than he loves her.

2face addressed the rumours and scandals surrounding his adultery, and how his wife has remained faithful to him despite the circumstances. 2face confessed that Annie's devotion to him is terrifying.

