Mr Jollof is not exactly in Wizkid's good books and the comedian is trying hard to rectify it

In a video on his page, the comedian publicly begged the singer to acknowledge him properly at his upcoming London concert later this month

Jollof who dragged the singer earlier this year added that Wizkid has to regard men on ground from Nigeria at his show

Popular comedian Mr Jollof surprised netizens as he publicly begged Wizkid for a favour ahead of his London show on July 29.

The comedian earlier this year, publicly called out and insulted the singer, drawing a reaction from him.

Netizens react as Mr Jolof begs Wizkid Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@mr.jollof

In a video on his page, Jollof noted that Wizkid is his blood, and they already have a common big boss, Tony Elumelu.

The comedian begged the Bad To Me crooner not to ignore his video and asked how he intends to treat him and others at the show.

He also added that he can take care of his ticket, but the singer has to regard hi as he would be coming all the way from Nigeria, and he shouldn't be kicked out of the concert.

Mr Jollof wrote:

"Big Wiz July 29th make them no bounce me for Tottenham o !!! Na beg I dey o…FC 4 LIFE ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mr Jollof's video

The comedian's plea sparked mixed reactions online, while some people laughed at him, others used the opportunity to drag him.

Read comments below:

josh2funny:

"E go hard for person to hate you "

fresh_not3s:

"Wizkid no send ur papa."

savagekadima:

"Eye don turn am, after e don drag baba, baba no talk anything silence is the best answer Jare"

miz_okikiola:

"Wiz no go reply, I trust am."

governorscousin:

"Speaking for Wiz!!!! Fall in we they for you, na true friend they tell him friend truth ✊✊"

djtowii:

"African parents apologizing to their kids “I miss you Just as you miss me”"

cynthuslove:

"The real definition of "water no get Enemy" . You no really get wahala."

uchennaji:

"In fact Jollof, na this kind behavior Dey make sine men stay till 101yrs."

Mr Jollof blasts Wizkid, shares how singer failed to redeem N10m promise

Controversial social media influencer, Mr Jollof, heavily ‘knocked’ music star, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, in a rant video shared on Instagram.

The drama started after Jollof took to Instagram shading the singer following his announcement of a joint tour with a colleague, Davido.

Mr Jollof addressed Wizkid by his real name and stressed that he has never received any assistance from the singer.

