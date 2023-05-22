Renowned Nigerian singer 2Face Idibia made some shocking revelations about the bond he shares with his wife, Annie Macaulay

The African Queen hitmaker dropped another bombshell in the latest episode of the popular Netflix TV series Young, Famous, and African

According to the singer, he is 100 percent aware that Annie loves him more than he does, revealing the measures he is taking to right his wrongs

Nigerian singer 2face Idibia and his wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia have continued to be in the news over their recent appearance on the popular Netflix TV show Young, Famous, and African.

In a recent episode of the show, the singer discussed his bond with Annie Idibia. 2face confessed that Annie loves him much more than he loves her.

2face addressed the rumours and scandals surrounding his adultery, as well as how his wife Annie has remained faithful to him despite the circumstances. 2face confessed that his wife's devotion to him is terrifying.

He went on to say that he is doing everything he can to make their relationship work for the long term.

In his own words:

"The way Annie loves me is scary. She's always shown me how much she loves me. As a matter of fact, I think she shows me that more than I do. I do recognise where I've gone wrong and where I should step up my game, but sometimes I still slack, and there are some things I can't even fix myself. It depends on you as an adult. I try my best to heal her, make Annie see life, and get her small gifts".

Internet users react to 2face speaking of his wife’s affection for him

___araoluwa___:

"Show a man you’ll go through anything for him and watch him put you through hell‼️❗️"

harriet.ok:

"God Abeg .. this woman don suffer pass shege."

misshembe:

"Idoma men, not stereotyping oh! But hmmm."

empressharon:

"All the love and understanding she gives him to get THIS! My mum didn't lie when she made it explicitly clear that your husband must love you more. I understand now."

mz_gawjus:

"Annie really loves him no doubt but she’s looking so exhausted. I don’t even know how else to phrase the word apart from just been exhausted. She’s hurting inside like she’s lost her self esteem."

ozi.ijn:

"This is deeper and darker than I thought it was. She was too young and naive when she started this journey with Tuface! It needs more than gifts to normalise!"

Annie dumbfounded as 2Baba speaks on how men are wired to cheat

Singer 2baba and his wife, Annie Idibia, spurred massive criticisms online after a clip from a reality show saw them at a table with other stars, speaking on a topic bothering infidelity

The veteran singer, while sharing his thought, stated that men are wired to cheat.

According to 2Baba, a man could love a woman dearly, but once his 'organ' decides to think for him, he would seek another woman and have an affair with her.

A lady, who was also seated at the table, kicked against 2Baba's opinion as Annie interjected, asking if he was talking generally or about himself.

