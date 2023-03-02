Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is set to feature popular crossdresser James Brown in a new movie she is working on

The actress shared the moment she went to pick up the crossdresser as they were seen exchanging pleasantries

The video has stirred funny reactions from many of Etiko’s fans and followers, as many had something to say about James Brown

Nigerian moviemaker Destiny Etiko is cooking up a new movie project which she is excited about as popular crossdresser James Brown seems to be a part of the cast.

Destiny took to her Instagram page to share a video showing when she picked up James Brown after his arrival as they exchanged pleasantries.

Sharing the video, an excited Etiko added a caption that read:

“James Brown is in town for Destiny Etiko’s production It’s gonna be lit You welcome sweetheart ❤️.”

Netizens react to video of Destiny Etiko and James Brown

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as many of Destiny’s fans and followers had funny things to say about the crossdresser, while others warned her to be alert.

big_madonna:

"This movie will be full of Wahala pro max ❤️❤️."

chidoxflash:

"No be small thing."

am_pricless:

"I don’t know y I just love James, so funny."

enugucelebrities:

"Why is James more female than Destiny."

vj_lexis:

"I like as everybody don go back to factory settings."

viposeroland:

"Dramadoll x Hey durlings ."

princeisrael23:

"Wahala is he acting as a man in the movie or a woman."

suretonytonero80:

"Shine your eyes well well make this James guy no go shift your pant for night."

globaladusafowah:

"Be security alert."

Destiny Etiko jubilates, shows off dance moves

Destiny Etiko stirred reactions with a video of her dancing and singing in her bedroom.

The actress, a supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, shared how she had prayed to God to prove himself.

She said in the video:

“A man quote on social media and said: If Obi doesn't win, forget Nigeria, that day I was so emotional about it and I said God can you do you.”

