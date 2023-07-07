Nigerian R&B artist, John Ighodaro, better known as Johnny Drille, clarified his connection with fast-rising actress Tomi Ojo

According to Legit.ng, Johnny Drille, and Ojo were speculated to be dating after she portrayed his love interest in the viral Believe Me music video

However, in a recent Hip TV interview, the Edo-born musician insisted that they are completely platonic with the film star and termed as a fantastic person

Popular Nigerian R&B singer Johnny Drille has reacted to the rumours that he is dating fast-rising actress Tomi Ojo.

Because of the moments they portrayed in the music video of Believe Me, which exuded a strong feeling of romanticism, between Johnny and Tomi throughout the promotion of the song.

Jhonny Drille speaks on relationship with Tomi Ojo Credit: @Jhonnydrille

Source: Instagram

The musician added to his appreciation for Tomi Ojo, stating that she is a remarkable and amazing individual who performed superbly in the popular song video.

Johnny Drille said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"First of all, if you watched the [Believe Me music] video, you would know that there are two Ojos in the song.

"One is Wale Ojo, the other one is Tomi Ojo. It was in a way some kind of pun but it seemed to work well together.

But as regards relationship, Tomi Ojo is an amazing person. She's a fantastic person to work with. She's very great for the music video. That is the most I can say. That's all I can say."

See the interview below

Don Jazzy advises Nigerian artists to learn from Davido

Nigerian heavyweight producer Don Jazzy gave insightful advice to musicians and upcoming talents in the country.

The Mavin Records CEO used Davido’s re-emergence in the scene to elaborate his point successfully.

Don Jazzy explained that Davido didn’t bank on his fame to achieve the great things he did with Timeless Album so far.

Davido flies in limited edition Virgil Maybac

Popular Nigerian singer Davido's limited edition Virgil Abloh Maybach which cost him N394m finally landed in Nigeria.

As opposed to shipping by sea, the singer took it up a notch and had the car delivered to him by air.

Davido shared details of his Maybach's arrival on his Instagram story channel, expressing excitement on finally seeing it.

Source: Legit.ng