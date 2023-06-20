Nigerian international disc Jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, graced the private party of UK star Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina

The talented entertainer took to social media to share pictures and videos of her performing her duties

More clips from the lavish gathering showed when the Gelato crooner danced and sang with the actor's wife, which made fans gush

Nigerian international disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, recently performed at London actor Idris Elba's party along with his beautiful wife Sabrina.

The talented entertainer took to social media to share videos and pictures of her excellent time with the couple while delivering on her job.

DJ Cuppy plays at Idris Elba and Sabrina's private party Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Some of the clips shared by Cuppy showed when she cheerfully danced and sang with Idris wife.

See the videos below

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians gush at the awesome DJ Cuppy had

Videos of Cuppy having a great time with the Elbas tickled the hearts of her fans. See the comments below:

folarin517:

"My number one DJ cuppy."

otstrings_:

"❤️❤️❤️ my pretty and talented."

chintuksg:

"Hotness overloaded."

chintuksg:

"Hotness overloaded."

ginnu8011:

"I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!"

sard.arji874:

"Always the best."

gawli2042:

"You are wonderful."

DJ Cuppy is keeping her short hair pretty with a pink durag

It appears Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy seems to be settling in quite well into the 'short hair, don't care' club and her latest post is proof.

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola took to her Twitter page to reveal that she finally got herself a durag(s).

She had earlier taken to Twitter to share a video of herself trying on a black durag, asking her fans in the caption what they thought of the look on her.

The next day, the Jollof On The Jet crooner shared a selfie of herself sporting a pink one and questioned why anyone would think she wouldn't own one in pink - a colour she has made part of her identity.

DJ Cuppy laments as she shares dating struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian disk jockey and billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has lamented how tough it is to find love from Nigerian guys.

While speaking during a podcast, Femi Otedola’s daughter noted that she discovered that guys in Nigeria want her dad, not her.

She said: “Back home I feel like so many guys don’t want me, they want my dad.”

Source: Legit.ng