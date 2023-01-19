Comedian Mr Jollof continues to trend online after his recent outburst and public trolling of Afrobeat maestro Wizkid

Jollof called out Wizkid saying that the singer's announcement disclosing that he was going on a tour with Davido, was an indication that he was losing it

Wizkid responded to Jollof's calling out by tagging him a beggar, however, the comic has reacted to Wizzy's trolling with a lengthy diss video

The Nigerian social media space, especially Instagram, has been on fire all day as Wizkid locks horns with Niger Delta comedian Mr Jollof.

Wizkid, earlier today, January 19, 2023, responded to a video Mr Jollof shared a day before trolling the singer for wanting to go on a world tour with Davido.

Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof has dropped another a video directed to Wizkid, but this time it's an apology. Photo credit: @mr.jollof/@wizkidayo

Mr Jollof had said Wizzy seems to have lost his mojo and shouldn't ride on Davido to stay relevant.

Jollof also noted that he is a huge fan of Big Wiz and that by calling him out, he was doing it out of love.

The comedian described his actions as tough love, in a bid to get the best out of the singer.

Watch Mr Jollof's response clip to Wizkid below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Mr Jollof's response to Wizkid's trolling

@_jake72:

"Wizkid no gree snap picture with you for Lagos last month na Wetin dey pain you like this??"

@mr_paul_009:

"Wiz when hate fake energy your don end your friendship sha with wiz otilo."

@diidiomosumwen:

"Damage control .Wizkid don talk am before say e nur dey give a man more than what e deserve. So chill bro."

@dmitri_2021111:

"Online Beggar !!!"

@uchennaji:

"Oya ! Jollof send in your phone number, we can’t start 2023 on this note."

@specialspesh:

"JOLLOF ABEG OOOOOOOO ABEG WETIN HAPPEN NA !!!! God Dey!!!"

@itsajaysglam:

"That last album was wack.. I’m a big fan of wiz and I don’t even hv one song from the last album.. his best album till date is still AYO."

@abb_ey___:

"No be Jollof this guy suppose dey answer them suppose dey call am Gbegiri cause even the jollof better pass am."

