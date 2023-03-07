Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to social media in celebration of his daughter, Aliyah, who just turned a new age

The doting dad kicked off the celebration with a pre-birthday post before returning to wish her a happy celebration on the d-day

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the celebrant

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

It’s a proud-daddy moment for Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, who has witnessed yet another birthday celebration of his daughter, Aliyah.

The abroad-based young lady clocked 17 on Tuesday, March 7, and she was lovingly celebrated by her dear dad.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo's daughter has clocked 17. Photo: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Ninalowo kicked off the celebration with an adorable pre-birthday video post shared on his Instagram page.

“17 in a few hrs @aliyah_nino Marching into more grace on the 7th bay bay ❤️Maka side,” he captioned his post.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See below:

The Nollywood actor returned to his page with a video of his daughter as he wished her a happy 17th birthday.

Watch the clip below:

Ninalowo's fans celebrate daughter

charles_okocha said:

"More life angel daddy’s girl you Asaa."

chidimokeme said:

"Happy Birthday Princess Aliyah."

tolusandey said:

"Happy birthday Princess Aliyah, God bless u today and always❤️."

goldtimzbeauty_palace said:

"Happy birthday wish you many more years on earth."

ikorodu_bois said:

"Happy birthday Aliyah!!."

cheberrylash said:

"Happy birthday daddy’s girl i wish you many happy return of this day!"

officialmrsizuchukwu said:

"Happy birthday my baby."

glorynifemmy said:

"No guy can sugar coat rubbish give this girl, see the bond she’s gat with her father na, omo I want this type of relationship for my daughter and his dad when I finally have one."

Veteran Nollywood actor Peter Edochie clocks 76

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor Pete Edochie was more than thankful to God as he witnessed yet another birthday celebration.

The respected thespian shared a celebratory post on his official Instagram page while announcing that he turned 76.

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with prayers and felicitations for the actor.

Source: Legit.ng