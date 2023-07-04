Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo fulfilled a female fan's utmost desire by celebrating her mother's happy birthday

The supporter, known as @TosinofCov on Twitter, contacted the actor on Instagram and requested that he did a special birthday shoutout for her mother, who will be 60 later this month

To the young lady's surprise Bolanle responded by sending a sweet video message to celebrate her mum's 60th birthday and expressed his wishes

Famous Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo recently granted a female fan's desire by sending an adorable video of him wishing her mother a happy birthday.

The lady, identified on Twitter as @TosinofCov, had publicly pleaded to contact the actor so that he could send a birthday wish to her mother, who will be 60 this month, in July.

Bolanle Ninalowo makes a fan's mum ecstatic with a sweet birthday message Credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

She noted how much her mother admires and adores the actor and that receiving his birthday wish would make her quite happy.

She tweeted on Sunday, July 2

"I know this is a long shot, but; My Mum turns 60 later this month and l'Il love to get a wish from Bolanle Ninalowo for her. My mum loves him sooooo much and I'm sure getting a wish from one of her favourite celebrities will make her happy. Twitter please do your thing.

"Sent a message to him on IG, but I got no response. if I can get through to his management or something."

It appears Bolanle got the plea and surprised the fan with a video message wishing her mother a happy 60th birthday in a sweet update.

Overjoyed, the fan tweeted a snapshot of the video with the caption, "He sent the video!"

see her post below

Internet users react to Bolanle Ninalowo's message

Netizens joined the young lady in expressing happiness towards actor Bolanle's message to her mother. See their comments below:

@EkaRolinho:

"I knew he was gonna respond. He is that kinda nice to."

@abiikeblogger:

"Omg!!!! Nino B!!"

@shugaplumcakes:

"This is so beautiful . Happy birthday to your mum in advance."

@Lohluh:

"@iamnino_b.Thank you! Any other Maka is a counterfeit. Ajèpè aye."

@Official_El3f0S:

"Awwwwnn I'm happy for you Tosinnnn...see me smiling like say na me."

Ninalowo teaches Oyinbo kids Yoruba after they recognise him

Bolanle Ninalowo amused many netizens after sharing a video of himself interacting with some white children abroad.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted the clip of the young Oyinbo children who had recognised him from Nigerian movies.

At the beginning of the clip, the children were seen excitedly pointing at the actor and saying he was the actor from Nigeria. One of the kids even went as far as bowing and hailing the movie star.

Source: Legit.ng