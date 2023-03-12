“Which Kain Dance Be This?” E-money Leaves Fans Rolling With Laughter Over Funny Dance Moves in Viral Video
- Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, had fans rolling with laughter over a video of him dancing
- The socialite was seen moving his legs and body in a funny way as he danced in the viral video
- The clip raised a series of hilarious comments from netizens as some of them wondered what he was doing
Popular Nigerian socialite, E-Money with real name Emeka Okonkwo, caused a buzz on social media after a video of him dancing went viral.
In a video posted on Instagram by Wahala Network, the billionaire businessman was seen shaking it down as some traditional ogene players performed in his mansion.
In the clip, E-Money crouched to his knees and shook them from side to side as he tried to match the beat of the ogene performers.
The billionaire businessman’s movement was however seen as amusing to a number of people on social media.
See the video of him dancing below:
Nigerians react to funny video of E-Money dancing
After the video made the rounds online, some netizens expressed their amusement in the comment section. Read some of their reactions below:
prettygifttyy:
“Which kin dance be this??”
prankhottie:
“His dancing is so beautiful .”
offsetxvi.16:
“No jokes the dance bad oooo Omo u all think this dance easy to dance ? Dey play.”
chidoshi17:
“E money dance like this who be me not to jump like a baby .”
ewa_adejoke:
“See his leg .”
iamoscar_x:
“And una say money na everything?”
successpeter_official:
“This dance na highest oooo.”
pastoreyrn:
“No be paw paw dance be that? ”
sephphd1:
“What type of dance is this ?”
iamfestuss:
"Don’t let dj chicken republic see your hand o."
