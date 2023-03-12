Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, had fans rolling with laughter over a video of him dancing

The socialite was seen moving his legs and body in a funny way as he danced in the viral video

The clip raised a series of hilarious comments from netizens as some of them wondered what he was doing

Popular Nigerian socialite, E-Money with real name Emeka Okonkwo, caused a buzz on social media after a video of him dancing went viral.

In a video posted on Instagram by Wahala Network, the billionaire businessman was seen shaking it down as some traditional ogene players performed in his mansion.

In the clip, E-Money crouched to his knees and shook them from side to side as he tried to match the beat of the ogene performers.

Funny video of E-Money dancing trends. Photos: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

The billionaire businessman’s movement was however seen as amusing to a number of people on social media.

See the video of him dancing below:

Nigerians react to funny video of E-Money dancing

After the video made the rounds online, some netizens expressed their amusement in the comment section. Read some of their reactions below:

prettygifttyy:

“Which kin dance be this??”

prankhottie:

“His dancing is so beautiful .”

offsetxvi.16:

“No jokes the dance bad oooo Omo u all think this dance easy to dance ? Dey play.”

chidoshi17:

“E money dance like this who be me not to jump like a baby .”

ewa_adejoke:

“See his leg .”

iamoscar_x:

“And una say money na everything?”

successpeter_official:

“This dance na highest oooo.”

pastoreyrn:

“No be paw paw dance be that? ”

sephphd1:

“What type of dance is this ?”

iamfestuss:

"Don’t let dj chicken republic see your hand o."

Source: Legit.ng