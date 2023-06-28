A French lady identified as Ivanna Bay, has taken to social media to reveal that she is pregnant with Davido's child

This comes hours after US lady Anita Brown shared screenshots accusing Davido of impregnating her

The new development has gone viral on social media, stoking the fire of the already-scandalous situation

It appears that Davido may have his hands full with child support cases as yet another lady is claimng to be pregnant for the singer.

The French lady identified as Ivanna took to her Instagram Stories to share the shocking revelations.

Ivanna allegedly pregnant for Davido Credit: @ivannabay, @davido

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Anita Brown set the internet ablaze with screenshots and videos backing her claims of being pregnant for Davido, Ivanna took to her page to speak up as well.

Although the Stories have since been taken down, a screen recording by Tosin Silverdam showing Ivanna with a pregnancy test reading positive as well as screenshots of her conversions with the singer, have gone viral.

The conversation also shows the singer being made aware of the pregnancy and Ivanna's decision to get rid of it.

Check out the video below:

Social media users slam Davido as another lady claims to be pregnant for him

esther_modella:

"Davido if all this is true then you have to work on yourself pls, getting different women pregnant isn’t cool at all especially now that he’s married!"

chii.ogbu:

"Davido has no business getting married, he’s not ready for it."

yejideoba:

"This guy wasn’t ready to marry! Just started acting out after.. omo if no be say I loyal, I for don Unstan David oh abbaaaa."

daboirahem:

"U can’t wear white jalabi & sit next to Almighty Davido he’ll surely stain your jalabi to pink."

_rabiarhh's profile picture

"You guys actually believe this all this can be fake and planned out really well don’t you think?"

oby_the_first_:

"Davido even liked one of her old videos , she’s pretty tho."

remmylekunn01:

"The great O.B.O. Baba strategy. E be like say he wan drop another video, cos I no understand all this scandal."

kynkies__place:

"Kai, chioma is strong o. I hope she doesn’t break down."

sandysclosset:

"Make Davido just Open Factory for Baby Donor Because Me don tire Osalobua Why he take go into the World and Multiply Serious??"

iamjackieosita:

"God king Solomon of our generation."

oluwa.busayo.7982:

"Oga ooo dis guy just Dey disgrace we his fans."

Davido's alleged pregnant side chick saga: Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend advises singer to sack lawyer

Xxsive, a content creator currently dating actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has reacted to the ongoing pregnancy saga involving Davido and a US lady, Anita Brown.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Xxssive advised the singer to sack his lawyer, Prince, over his incompetence.

He went on to explain that Prince, knowing Davido's weakness for women, ought to draft a contract that would go anywhere the singer travels to, which would state the consequences of getting pregnant for the singer, among other things.

