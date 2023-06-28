Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to show off his second wife, Judy Austin

On his official Instagram page, he shared a photo of himself with his woman and called her his ‘paddy for life’

The photo caused a stir on social media, with some netizens claiming they were looking for attention online

Controversial Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, got Nigerians talking for the umpteenth time after he showed love to his second wife, Judy Austin, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the movie star posted a photo of himself and Judy giving friendship goals.

In the photo, the celebrity couple was seen holding hands and laughing as they looked into each other’s eyes.

Yul Edochie causes stir over romantic photo with Judy Austin. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Yul took to the photo's caption to call Judy his friend for life. He wrote:

“IJELE ODOGWU. My paddy for life.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s photo with Judy Austin

The movie star’s romantic photo with his second wife, Judy, did not seem to please many netizens. Some of them claimed they were only looking for attention or trying to trend because Davido and his US baby mama drama had taken the spotlight.

Read some of their comments below:

_spirine_olives:

“Passsssss, werey dem no wan Davido gist to trend pass them so that they wouldn’t become irrelevant, two clowns .”

Omololad____:

“Attention seeker.”

chizam_zam:

“Davido don steal their spotlight .”

benbills007:

“Instead of him go relax small now that the whole attention is on David..He still wan collect small attention .”

bella_jordie:

“Those saying he’s better than Davido or Tuface should check their thought process…the others have cheated and have kids outside marriage but has never disrespected their wives the way yul has. Davido adores Chioma and speaks highly of her so does Tuface to Annie. No man is perfect and the issue isn’t just cheating but the height of disrespect to the woman who stood by you for 17yrs, the support yul gives to those who attacks the wife and unfollows those who stand by her shows his state immaturity. You e spoken very loudly, I only pray for courage for May to take a stand.”

fabulousnkay:

“Is Davido better off??? What’s all these public embarrassment for? He married a second wife but Davido is busy impregnating ladies up and down and saying I love my wife. RUBBISH.”

okm_herbal:

“Of course, she is. The one you have dived into the mud together with. You've really done May wrong.”

Edoziemcv:

“He is better off than Obo. He took his L and accepted his responsibilities unlike 30bg. If you must b@sh him, your idol is not better.”

ladyque_1:

“He’s always f!ghting to stay top in every trend. Yul wait for your turn, na David get today.”

like____felicity:

“This June is dedicated to side chics and cheating husbands.”

Davido's alleged pregnant side chick sends message to Chioma

Meanwhile, Davido’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, has now addressed the DMW boss’ wife, Chioma.

In a video message posted on social media, the 29-year-old businesswoman told people to stop attacking her before making it clear that she did not want to have Davido for herself.

According to Anita, she is a very God-fearing person, and God loves her. She explained that she had no intention of spoiling anybody’s relationship and that she did not even know that Chioma was also pregnant.

