Celebrity bar man Cubana Chiefpriest seems to have taken possession of a brand new Rolls Royce

This comes as Cubana, over the weekend, flooded his Instastory with pictures of him flaunting the new ride

The celebrity barman has joined the likes of music star Davido, who is his close friend, as owners of expensive rides in the country

Popular celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has stirred reactions with photos of him flaunting a new Rolls Royce, which appears to be his latest acquisition.

Cubana Chiefpriest had over the weekend flooded his Instagram page with different pictures of the new car. In one, he was seen holding the car keys.

Mixed reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's new whip. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He also shared a screenshot of a friend congratulating him.

See the pictures below:

Netizens react as Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts Rolls Royce

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

khallyvisuals01:

"One pastor go soon see vision say make e no drive am . #clown."

official_queen_estty:

"God I see what you’re doing for others remember my friends and I."

ym_youngmoney_collection

"Big congratulations sir! We wey never buy common Corolla believe say we go buy one day."

precious_ajube:

"Hope he pay finish ooo,I nor one hear say he has not been responding to my dm."

m4_4x_osula:

"Everybody just dy vex for dis social media , anywhere you go ... congrat new whip."

onyxcabana:

"Person dey hustle you dey ask am where he dey see e money… lol."

jaymymusic:

"Naa borrow he borrow am jor.. nothing you can tell me ."

nabilelzhar:

"For IMO & Lagos State with no road ."

desmond_dex:

"How will you be poor and still get bad mouth like witch,congratulate the young man and move one with your hustle. Which one be for which road for which road everywhere nawaooo."

kasamafeng:

"For which road front of He’s club wey water the pack abi b4 sun city police check point wey road bad make him tell he’s frd the supreme governor to fix our road ."

Davido's 2021 Rolls Royce arrives in Nigeria

Davido took delivery of his Rolls Royce in his Lagos home back in 2021, Legit.ng reported.

Recall that in May 2021, the 30 BG musician stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing pictures of the whip that cost him over N200 million.

Davido bought the car from an automobile dealership in the US and disclosed plans to ship it all the way to Nigeria much later.

Source: Legit.ng