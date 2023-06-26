Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, is now in the news after speaking on being successful despite having no degree

In a recent interview, the music star’s manager revealed that he pays salaries of 100 people every month and he does not have a degree

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions after it want viral online as netizens debated on whether school is a scam or not

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, caused an online buzz after speaking on being successful despite not having a degree.

The 32-year-old talent manager opened up about not having a degree but paying people’s salaries while speaking during an interview with @smartmoneyarese on Instagram.

In the viral video, Asa noted that people usually feel there’s a certain path to follow to success. He then went ahead to speak on how he has friends who have degrees and now work regular 9-5 jobs but only earn meagre salaries.

He explained that people told him to go to university but in just one of his companies, he has 45 people on payroll. Asa added that if he were to count it, he probably pays salaries for about 100 people despite him not having a degree.

In his words:

“Everyone’s story is different, everyone’s path is different. People always feel like you have to go a certain way to get certain goals. Without being condescending or like trying to sound cocky, I have friends who have gone to school and have PhD’s now who work a 9-5 and are making peanuts. I’m like dude okay let’s say at that point in time when everybody is like ‘oh go to Uni, stay in Uni, I’m like dude one of my companies pays 45 people salaries a month and that’s only one of the businesses I run. If I do the maths, I probably pay about 100 salaries a month and I have no degree.”

Reactions as Davido’s manager Asa Asika says he pays 100 people’s salaries but he has no degree

The disclosure by Davido’s manager about him not having a degree but being a boss to about 100 people soon sparked a debate on social media. Many netizens argued that he was from a privileged background while others gave reasons why school is not a scam.

Read some of their comments below:

Tare_abang:

“Your degree is immersive! You have a degree o! Just not paper.”

tiwaworks01:

“What many don’t seem to realise is…. Times are changing and have changed. Many will be met with life opportunities that come once in a lifetime and you have to make a decision between getting a degree or answer this life changing calling.”

teejay_uzo:

“He is able to do this cos he is more like a Business person/entrepreneur. There are many folks out there too doing business and hiring many graduates yet they don't have degrees. A business person simply has to be good at 'coordinating' the other factors of production...and that is what he is good at.”

simplyscoco:

“But David that you work and earn from(with all the money his family has) was forced to go to school by his dad.Go to school and get a degree.E get why!!!It's better to have It is better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.Periodtttt!!!!”

mellybzoo:

“He’s from a wealthy family and also an American citizen. His decisions and lifestyle is only for a select few.”

isioma.nathan:

“You are paying them ‘cos they bring value from being educated let’s imagine having nobody to do those tasks, the money you make can’t go organize things by itself. The shows you make the money from are attended by working class educated people to give you the money you brag about. Everyone is important degree or not.”

Yhulukluvly:

“You were just lucky...But SCHOOL IS NOT SCAM...before some people go see your post now begin think of how to quit school.”

vendorsinlagosng:

“To think he also dated Cuppy, an Oxford grad. In this life, just have money .”

digital6ix:

“I’m not trying to discourage anyone going to school but I agree with him !! Most times it’s not just about getting a degree it’s more about knowing what you’re capable of doing!!! Just do it if it’s pays you.”

newlifegram:

“He is also from a privileged background. Not many people can just drop out of school, it's a serious risk, a bad gamble. Then again, what qualifies as peanuts?”

chii.ogbu:

“He comes from a privileged family. If you like, don't go to school.”

