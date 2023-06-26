Nigerian skit maker Sabinus, in a viral clip, got tongues wagging online after he announced his plans to hit the gym

Oga Sabinus, as he fondly called, noted that he decided to hit the gym because he recently noticed that every morning people are working out on Instagram

The comic added that he doesn't want to be left out and be seen as lazy, as his colleagues have all decided to invest in their health

Famous funnyman and actor Sabinus recently stirred reactions online after dropping a post on his page querying the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s policy ordering commercial banks to collect the social media handles of their customers and include them in their portfolios.

The skit maker had more than just his criticism about the CBN to share, as he shocked many by revealing that he is set to hit the gym and start working out.

Nigerian skit maker Sabinus reacts to CBN's new policy as he hits the gym. Photo credit: @mrfunny_1

Sabinus noted in his post that he decided to start working out because many of his colleagues have recently become gym junkies.

And he doesn't want to feel left out or benchmarked as the lazy one.

See Sabinus' post announcing that he is set to start hitting the gym:

See the funny reactions that trailed Sabinus' announcement to start gyming

@t_fresh_makanaki:

"Sabinu is now eating gym lol gym things."

@kingg_timmy:

"lol the gym won’t hit you and we can create gym contents together."

@kemenfitness:

"I dey wait you for gym ooo."

@favourity_30:

"Bro sabinus wish you best in your gym, gym, gym, gym everything gym."

@kinky_vee:

"This ur dog na from Levi?? Cos I’m planning to get a dog from Gucci."

@okolochiemelie0:

"You never go gym but you are already sounding tired."

@singlebonecfr:

"I don give my bank my own, they don advice me on what to post."

@adorable_barbiiee:

"Sapa really press ur neck for uniport ohh."

@dimma.special:

"If u hit the gym who go dey play Sabinus wt the big Belle role?."

