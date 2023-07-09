Young female comic and skit maker Soso recently shared how she came up with the girl-next-door vibe and pure water seller niche that her brand is now known for

Soso shared with Legit.ng one of her biggest crushes within the entertainment industry while also noting who she would rather kill and kiss between Ramsey Nouah and Odunlade Adekola

During our fun chat, Chisom also disclosed how she came up with her unique skit outfit and what was the inspiration behind it

Fast-rising Nigerian female skit maker and comic Sophia Chisom recently shared some unknown truths behind her famous Soso the Pure Water Girl personality.

During a chat with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa, Soso revealed the one skit maker she has a massive crush on. While also picking between veteran Nollywood stars Ramsey Nouah and Odunlade Adekola to kiss or kill.

Young female skit maker Soso talks about her career during a chat with Legit.ng. Photo credit: @realsophy

My next-door girl vibe came from my mum's outfit - Sophia discloses

Young female skit maker Sophia noted that her mum inspired her famous skit outfits. Soso said:

"The clothes I use for my skits belong to my mum. The skirt is hers, and the polo is mine. Selling pure water wasn't my idea either; someone wanted to use me in a skit that asked me to play the role, which I did well, and it stuck ever since."

Soso further revealed she has no plans to change the big polo or the skirt niche because people love the next-door vibe, and she intends to continue giving it to them.

Whether it is fine girl vibe or funny vibe, we're sha selling the market - Soso replies critics

The skit maker also took time to address some of her critics who alleged that she isn't funny and that her most significant sell point is her pretty face. So responded by saying:

"Thank God o, whether it is fine girl vibe or funny vibe, we're sha selling the market. That's the end of the story."

Soso talked about working on other projects, including doing a series for YouTube, while also revealing that she has done some work with Netflix, about five of which are set to drop before the end of the year.

When we asked the skit maker if she would classify herself as the best female skit maker in Nigeria, she said no and said:

"The best female skit maker in Nigeria is Bimbo Ademoye, I love her so much. She is great at what she does. And for those I look up to in the entertainment industry, are Bimbo, Fune Akindele, Mercy Johnson, and Kie Kie."

The skit maker also declared she would be a big deal in the industry and a force to reckon with in five years.

Kiss, Marry, kill

During our discussion, we put Soso on the spot with a fun game where we asked her of the following celebrities, Odunlade Adekola, Broda Shaggi and Ramsey Nouah, which one she would kill, marry and kill if she could. Soso said:

"Eh God, you want to put me in trouble. I would marry Shaggi, kill Odunlade Adekola and kiss Ramsey Nouah."

