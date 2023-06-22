A thrilling video of two identical twins with stunning beauty has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the twins showed off their dancing skills and looked confident on camera

They also danced for a short while and made some amazing waist moves that mesmerised the viewers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A captivating video of two identical twins with stunning beauty has caught the attention of many people on TikTok.

In the video, the twins displayed their dancing skills and looked confident on camera as they moved in sync with each other.

The ladies showcase their amazing dance moves. Photo credit: @ecstasy_twinz Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Twins with endowed beauty dance

They also danced for a short while and made some amazing waist moves that captivated the viewers with their grace and charm.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many social media users who have been following the TikTok handle of the twins commented that they enjoyed their dancing.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 300 likes with a few comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the identical twins dancing below

Twin girls steal the show with their dance moves as they vibe with mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother has shared a video of herself having a great time with her beautiful twin daughters.

The proud mother identified as @ziphozihlesuthuka on TikTok shared a video of herself dancing with the girls.

In the heartwarming video, the mother and daughters danced amazingly but netizens claimed the daughters danced better. The sweet video showed the girls dancing in line with the beat of a TikTok sound. One even bent and funnily twisted her waist.

Source: Legit.ng