Skit maker Taaooma has taken a cue from the cook-a-thon drama that trended on the Nigerian social media space

While some other chefs like Dammy jumped on Hilda Baci's record-breaking cook-a-thon, Taaooma came up with another idea for hers

In a newly released skit, Taaooma unveiled her decision to break the record of the highest number of slaps which she tagged slap-a-thon

One of Nigeria's talented and leading skit makers, Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taaooma, has stirred hilarious reactions from celebrities as well as her fans and followers with a recently released skit.

Taaooma, who took a cue from the cook-a-thon drama started by celebrity chef and Guinness record holder Hilda Baci, came up with her idea to set a new record tagged slap-a-thon.

Taaooma leaves many laughing over new skit. Credit: @taaooma

Source: Instagram

The skit maker in the comic video revealed she wanted to break the record for the highest number of slaps, which didn't end well.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans laugh over Taaooma's slap-a-thon

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tifeennyy:

"Taaooma is so good, sometimes you forget all these characters are played by one person."

taskolad:

"I was about saying Tao should run for her life o....not knowing she has been slapAton already ."

queen_olatikitan19:

"Come and wash plate keh Pelu Owoti hang toriolorun mummy Tao esi beru olorun haaaa."

only1skillz001:

"Did I just hear Goan wash plate? Tao are you sure this woman is your biological mother or alagbato? ."

lorew_makeup_artistry:

"Come and wash plate with which hand."

jideawobona:

"O ko faint, mama Tao iru abiyamo wo niyin na ..you should be arrested ."

winsomerenny:

"Justice for Tao. I feel bad on her behalf."

moe_renny:

"So now Teni claims she is not her mum’s fav,I am so angry on behalf of Tao …..I for don lock teni inside drum,if to say tao na my frnd…"

Source: Legit.ng