Popular skit maker MC Lively has shared a video of him at his female colleague Taaooma's residence

MC Lively, in the video, further hinted about Taaooma being married as he gushed about the reception he received

The skit maker's revelation has since stirred reactions from many netizens who expressed surprise

Nigerian skit maker and content creator MC Lively is trending online over a video he shared during his visit to his female colleague Taaooma's house.

In the video he shared via his Instagram story, MC Lively hinted the popular female skit maker was married as he gushed about the reception treatment he received.

MC Lively sends a message to his single friends. Credit: @mc_lively @taaooma

In the video, MC Lively sent a message to his single friends as he said he would stop visiting them.

According to MC Lively, married people are more hospitable than single people, as he showed off the sumptuous meal prepared for him.

In his word:

“Is like I will be visiting married people more. All my single friends, don’t expect me in your house because anytime I go to married people’s house, they are always preparing a table for me in the presence of my enemies”.

He also wrote in his caption: “Married people rock."

This comes after Taaooma had in 2020 shared her proposal video to her lover, Abula, in Namibia.

Taaooma says being engaged doesn't make a difference

Meanwhile, Taaooma, in an interview with Legit.ng opened up about her relationship.

The skit maker spoke about being engaged at just 21, adding that it doesn't make a difference.

she said:

"Does it make a difference? Being engaged doesn't make a difference, it's just the ring."

Taaooma's hubby had in 2022 revealed why their wedding was not a big affair.

Source: Legit.ng